Deadly crash involving semi truck and car on I-35 northbound

Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
Traffic backed up at I-35 exit near Wells Branch after fatal crash involving car, semi-truck
WELLS BRANCH, Texas — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck is causing a traffic jam on a stretch of Interstate 35 near Wells Branch Friday morning. At around 5:45 a.m. Friday, KVUE's Hannah Rucker reported that a stretch of I-35 at Exit 247-248 near Wells Branch was closed due to a crash. Rucker reported at around 6:15 a.m. that traffic was backing up all the way to Tech Ridge Boulevard. As of 8 a.m., the large stretch of I-35 northbound remained closed starting at Exit 248 and stretching back five miles.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
1 person killed, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Southeast Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person killed, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Southeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Southeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 11:54 p.m. in the 5000 block of FM 973 — at the intersection with Elroy Road [...]
Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor. Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two...
APD: Intoxicated man ran red light before crashing into vehicle & killing driver
The two-car crash Tuesday night that left a woman dead in Southeast Austin was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light, police say. It happened at around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Burleson Road and FM 973, just south of Austin's airport. The Austin Police Department...
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
It has been 6 years since the tragic hot air balloon crash in Lockhart
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, July 30 marks six years since 16 people died in the nation's deadliest hot air balloon crash. The incident happened just 40 minutes south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas on July 30, 2016. It was the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history and the worst aviation disaster since 2009.
Fire destroys Travis County home, 1 person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say a fire destroyed a home in Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 says that the fire happened early this morning on FM 969 at Blake Manor Road. Units arrived and found a fully involved single-family home and defensive fire operations began. Officials say all...
Travis County Emergency Services responds to structure fire with injuries
A Travis County fire department responded to a structure fire Friday morning in the 20300 block of FM 969.
Driver arrested for possible DWI after fatal crash in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS initially said just after midnight that medics, along with Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue crews, were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle rolled over. CPR was in progress on one adult patient and two additional patients were being extricated.
APD identifies man killed in Southeast Austin shooting on Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the person who was killed in a shooting that also injured a second person in Southeast Austin this week. The fatal shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road in Southeast Austin. Responding...
Human billboards part of TxDOT's 'Be Safe. Drive Smart' campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is trying a new strategy in its latest campaign to grab the attention of drivers and pedestrians. It's called the 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' campaign. The agency is going old school, using sandwich human billboards to share messages about safe driving. Chris...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
