Deadly crash involving semi truck and car on I-35 northbound

WELLS BRANCH, Texas — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck is causing a traffic jam on a stretch of Interstate 35 near Wells Branch Friday morning. At around 5:45 a.m. Friday, KVUE's Hannah Rucker reported that a stretch of I-35 at Exit 247-248 near Wells Branch was closed due to a crash. Rucker reported at around 6:15 a.m. that traffic was backing up all the way to Tech Ridge Boulevard. As of 8 a.m., the large stretch of I-35 northbound remained closed starting at Exit 248 and stretching back five miles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO