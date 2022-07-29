ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly crash involving semi truck and car on I-35 northbound

By Jane Lonsdale
 2 days ago
Traffic backed up at I-35 exit near Wells Branch after fatal crash involving car, semi-truck

WELLS BRANCH, Texas — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck is causing a traffic jam on a stretch of Interstate 35 near Wells Branch Friday morning. At around 5:45 a.m. Friday, KVUE's Hannah Rucker reported that a stretch of I-35 at Exit 247-248 near Wells Branch was closed due to a crash. Rucker reported at around 6:15 a.m. that traffic was backing up all the way to Tech Ridge Boulevard. As of 8 a.m., the large stretch of I-35 northbound remained closed starting at Exit 248 and stretching back five miles.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
1 person killed, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Southeast Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person killed, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Southeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Southeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 11:54 p.m. in the 5000 block of FM 973 — at the intersection with Elroy Road [...]
Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor. Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two...
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)

46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
It has been 6 years since the tragic hot air balloon crash in Lockhart

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, July 30 marks six years since 16 people died in the nation's deadliest hot air balloon crash. The incident happened just 40 minutes south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas on July 30, 2016. It was the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history and the worst aviation disaster since 2009.
Fire destroys Travis County home, 1 person injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say a fire destroyed a home in Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 says that the fire happened early this morning on FM 969 at Blake Manor Road. Units arrived and found a fully involved single-family home and defensive fire operations began. Officials say all...
Driver arrested for possible DWI after fatal crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS initially said just after midnight that medics, along with Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue crews, were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle rolled over. CPR was in progress on one adult patient and two additional patients were being extricated.
APD identifies man killed in Southeast Austin shooting on Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the person who was killed in a shooting that also injured a second person in Southeast Austin this week. The fatal shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road in Southeast Austin. Responding...
Human billboards part of TxDOT's 'Be Safe. Drive Smart' campaign

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is trying a new strategy in its latest campaign to grab the attention of drivers and pedestrians. It's called the 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' campaign. The agency is going old school, using sandwich human billboards to share messages about safe driving. Chris...
