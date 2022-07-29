Rain possible as triple digit heat continues

www.fox7austin.com
Related
KWTX
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
fox7austin.com
Wildfire danger high as Texas continues to experience hot & dry conditions
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reminding the public that as hot and dry conditions persist, extremely dry vegetation will continue to support wildfire activity across much of the state. The comes even as surface moisture increases in some areas. "As conditions continue to deteriorate for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Las Vegas Strip, multiple casinos flooded overnight by monsoon storm
A monsoon storm dumped heavy rain across the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, triggering flash flooding along the Las Vegas Strip and several famous casinos. Both a Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning were issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the valley, which included downtown Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas
Low lake levels are affecting Texas farmers for the rest of the summer as drought contingency plans have limited water used for irrigation. John Hoffman, Executive VP of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, says with the hottest, driest months upon the Lone Star state, low lake levels have prompted these water conservations efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat, drought conditions devestating southeast Texas cattle ranchers
FULSHEAR, Texas — The relentless heat and drought conditions are devastating cattle ranchers in Fulshear, Texas, something that will have a direct impact on local grocery stores. "We haven't had rain out here in probably 60-days," said cattle rancher Homero Barrera. On the rural pastures that lead up to...
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze
A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County, Texas, authorities say. Officials say at least 500 acres are believed to have been scorched by the fire. KXAS’s Allie Spillyards reports.July 29, 2022.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
fox7austin.com
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
Report says this Texas town looks like it is straight out of Europe
You can still get the beauty of Europe in North America. You just have to look a little closely for it.
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
The craziest shark catches reeled in from Texas waters so far this year
It's been a wild year so far for sharks.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Comments / 0