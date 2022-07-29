ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Released For North Hempstead Woman Killed By Her Own Dog In Backyard Attack

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWJ8I_0gxOG09b00
10 Terrace Court in Albertson. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police have identified a New York woman who was killed in a dog attack at her home.

The Long Island incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the town of North Hempstead.

Nassau County Police say officers responded to a call for police assistance at 10 Terrace Court in the hamlet of Albertson for a 70-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog.

Officers entered the yard and attempted to render aid to the woman who "was being viciously attacked by a dog," according to police.

Upon entry of the yard, a 7-year-old pit bull aggressively charged the officers, said police.

One officer "discharged his weapon and subdued the threat, killing the pit bull," said police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been identified as Marina Verriest, who resided at the house at 10 Terrace Court in Albertson.

The investigation is ongoing.

