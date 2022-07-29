beavercountyradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Acrisure’s financial strategy in renaming Heinz Field
PITTSBURGH — It’s been 18 days since Heinz Field officially became the Acrisure Stadium. The switch has been met with mixed reviews, to say the least. The move is reportedly worth more than a hundred million dollars over the next 15 years. Is it possible for a company...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps again to $1.28 billion
PITTSBURGH — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again. The grand prize is estimated at about $1.28 billion with a cash value of roughly $747.2 million -- the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. “It’s $10 for five tickets it’s well worth it for a billion dollars,” Michael...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only 200 Tickets Remain to Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Green Envy
Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Green Envy Presented by Peoples slithers into the Rivers Casino Amphitheater on August 26. Pittsburgh’s riverfronts are emerging more fierce and fabulous than ever. This Pittsburgh “fashion event of the year” has guests dressing to impress, with a daring color theme inspired by our lush riverfronts, foliage, and wildlife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Beastly beard’: Donegal Township animal park hosting facial hair competition
Those who are itching to show off their facial hair have the chance to do so at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. On Aug. 4, the family-owned zoo will host a “Beastly Beard” competition from 4-6 p.m. at the Donegal Township park to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beltmag.com
Figments of a Pittsburgh Imagination
As for cancer-killing diets, Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova, Internet-famous as The Human Barbie, says Breatharian is best. For a while, Valeria Lukyanova—5’7” and a hundred pounds with a thimble waist and fake boobs the size of clown cars—stopped eating. She stopped drinking water. Valeria Lukyanova says she can live on air and sunshine. She calls air and sunshine cosmic micro-food. She says anything else is poison.
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
macaronikid.com
Tickets on Sale for The Hit Broadway Musical Single Disney's "Frozen"
The Spectacular New Musical Will Play an Exclusive. Pittsburgh, PA, Friday, July 29, 2022– Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, as part of the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.EST. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at the Benedum Center beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, October 16, 2022. Opening night is set for Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 29-31
It’s the last weekend in July. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh Summer Beer Fest is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Stage AE on the North Shore. The two-night annual event features craft beers from approximately 200 local, regional and hard-to-find brews, as well as offerings from wineries and distilleries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hill District Arts Festival continues on Centre Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the Hill District Arts Festival. It's the first year the event is taking place on Centre Avenue. Once again today from noon until 8 p.m., you can browse booths featuring local artists, food trucks, and live performances from DJs to musicians. The event is put on by ACH Clear Pathways, whose goal is to bring a sense of community and artistic drive back into the Hill District.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Organizer of Jeannette Summerfest hopes event will expand, bring community together
Chanelle Terry and her 9-year-old son Aiden Tartt squeezed 20 bags of lemons to get ready for Saturday’s Jeannette Summerfest, their lemonade stand’s biggest event so far. Terry of Greensburg said the pair started “LemonAiden” a couple months ago as a way to help Aiden learn about money and business while helping a local nonprofit. A portion of their proceeds during Saturday’s event will be donated to TJ’s Hideaway Rescue, an animal rescue group, Terry said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
butlerradio.com
Company To Develop Plans for Former Middle School
Efforts in finding the right plan are moving forward for the former Butler Middle School. At this week’s county commissioner meeting, the county formally entered into a contract with Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation in order to develop a Reuse Plan for the middle school. The county’s Chief Economic Development Officer...
cranberryeagle.com
Bed race coming to Zelienople
ZELIENOPLE — Zelienople locals will soon be able to compete in an obstacle course without ever getting out of bed. As part of the town’s first-ever Bed Race Derby, residents can sign up as five-person teams to try their hand at a race using home-built bed frames on wheels.
Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookie ranked one of best in U.S.: Yelp
The chocolate chip cookie has been around for decades and has since become milk’s best friend. In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in August, a recent study has highlighted the best chocolate chip cookies in each state. Can you guess Pennsylvania’s?. Yelp has long been a...
Pittsburgh Public School Board votes to change start times
Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have an extra early start to the school day again this year. School board members voted on a new bell schedule and a few adjustments are coming.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Comments / 0