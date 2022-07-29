ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania state trooper injured from gunshot; Suspect arrested

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

A Pennsylvania state trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect.

The shooting happened early Friday inside a store in Alquippa.

State police say two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart.

As the troopers approached, state police say a suspect ran into the store and the troopers followed.

State police say a struggle ensued and 41-year-old Damian Bradford of Pittsburgh fired a gun.

One of the toopers was wounded in a lower extremity.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Bradford was taken into custody.

