ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Former WWE stars coming to Lancaster for pro wrestling event

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzSai_0gxOFnA200

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pro wrestling is making its way to Lancaster County to end the summer. On August 20, Clipper Magazine Stadium will host former WWE, Central Pa., and Lancaster wrestlers for the Classic Championship Wrestling United event.

Former WWE stars Rob Van Damm, Santino, Alberto El Patron’ FKA Alberto Del Rio, Dirty Dango FKA Fandango, and Ricardo Rodriquez will attend the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJiW0_0gxOFnA200
Courtesy of Classic Championship Wrestling

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Plus, from Central Pa. will be Rob Noxious, Malcolm King, Adrian Bliss, Stefon Ramon, Mr. Ping, D’Licious, and many others. Finally, coming from Lancaster is Red Scorpion, Breaux Keller, Ace Dallas, and General Keisel.

In conjunction with Valour Pro Wrestling and Red Rose Sports Card, several buses have been set up to transport fans from Midstate counties to the stadium. Transport on busses is $10 per person round trip.

Tickets will begin at $15 and could be as high as $100 with Meet and Greet packages available. Bus transportation will not be available for the meet and greet portion of the night.

Jab Promotions hosting first boxing match at FNB Field

If leaving from Lebanon County, the bus will depart from Eagle Hall on 8th Street. Fans from the Harrisburg area will depart from the Harrisburg Mall.

The meet and greet begins at 3 p.m. on August 20 with the main event to follow at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, meet and greet packages, or to learn more, visit the website by clicking here .

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, PA
Sports
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Boxing#Combat#Clipper Magazine Stadium#Valour Pro Wrestling#Fnb Field#Eagle Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy