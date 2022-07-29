Former WWE stars coming to Lancaster for pro wrestling event

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pro wrestling is making its way to Lancaster County to end the summer. On August 20, Clipper Magazine Stadium will host former WWE, Central Pa., and Lancaster wrestlers for the Classic Championship Wrestling United event.

Former WWE stars Rob Van Damm, Santino, Alberto El Patron’ FKA Alberto Del Rio, Dirty Dango FKA Fandango, and Ricardo Rodriquez will attend the event.

Courtesy of Classic Championship Wrestling

Plus, from Central Pa. will be Rob Noxious, Malcolm King, Adrian Bliss, Stefon Ramon, Mr. Ping, D’Licious, and many others. Finally, coming from Lancaster is Red Scorpion, Breaux Keller, Ace Dallas, and General Keisel.

In conjunction with Valour Pro Wrestling and Red Rose Sports Card, several buses have been set up to transport fans from Midstate counties to the stadium. Transport on busses is $10 per person round trip.

Tickets will begin at $15 and could be as high as $100 with Meet and Greet packages available. Bus transportation will not be available for the meet and greet portion of the night.

If leaving from Lebanon County, the bus will depart from Eagle Hall on 8th Street. Fans from the Harrisburg area will depart from the Harrisburg Mall.

The meet and greet begins at 3 p.m. on August 20 with the main event to follow at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, meet and greet packages, or to learn more, visit the website by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.