ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

McNeil wants to 'take risks' for Everton

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

'We are ready for the season'

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on. United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side. Reflecting on his first game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal: Nuno Tavares loaned to Marseille for upcoming season

Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners. Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Burnley
BBC

Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield

Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy