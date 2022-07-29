'Let's Talk Tuesdays' to allow Elkhart residents to have their questions answered

www.abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a pair of back to school events this week. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be at the department’s Benton Harbor office for a Back To School bash. The second will be Wednesday from 9 to 6 at their office in Niles.
Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil being held in Dante Kittrell's honor, is calling for police to be accountable for proper mental health services. People will gather for the vigil at Coquillard Elementary School Monday, August 1st, 5:30 p.m. Coordinators all echo the sentiment that there needs to be a...
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
St. Joe County Public Library to host Afghan cultural community event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Through a partnership with the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County, the St. Joe County Public Library will host an Afghan cultural event at their main branch location on Saturday. The educational event is free, open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to...
Eating Good At The Elkhart County 4-H Fair
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair and great food have always gone hand in hand. We got a chance to go behind the scenes with one of this years amazing food vendors, and learned their process. For more information, you can call 574-533-3247. You can also find them online at 4hfair.org or on Facebook.
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
Frustrated neighbors in South Bend speaking out about encampments due to lack of affordable housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Neighbors on the West side of South Bend are speaking out about an encampment near Pagin Street and Linden Avenue that has reportedly been there for over a month. Fed up neighbors want the space cleared out, and the people living there to find affordable housing.
Afghan Refugees make their way to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Library and United Religious Community holds an Afghanistan cultural awareness event. The event titled “get to know Afghanistan! The culture of our new Afghan neighbors,” was held at the South Bend Community Learning Center. Attendees had the chance to...
Applications open for 12th annual Criminal Justice Citizen's Academy
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Applications are now open for the 12th annual Criminal Justice Citizen's Academy. The academy is open to the public, and allows participants to learn more about the operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Elkhart County. The experience also offers an inside look at...
Restrictions on Wilden Avenue in Goshen begin August 1
GOSHEN, Ind. - Road restrictions on Wilden Avenue begin on Monday, the City of Goshen announced. Starting August 1, the west approach of Wilden from Main Street (S.R. 15) will be closed. Drivers on Main will not be able to turn west onto Wilden. Drivers traveling east on Wilden cannot...
Community Hall Road closure due to utility work
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. -- Community Hall Road in New Buffalo will be closed intermittently between Red Arrow Highway, and the CSX railroad tracks August 1st or 2nd. An end date has not been released yet for the project. There will be a detour route set up that follows Red Arrow...
South Bend supermarket development plans delayed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
The City of La Porte Hosts Second Annual Lake Fest
The City of La Porte kicked off its second annual Lake Fest with three attractions. Among the event’s sponsors were organizations such as NIPSCO, Visit Michigan City Laporte, Northwest Health, Horizon Bank, and American Renolit. Lindsay Jongkind, member of La Porte’s planning committee, feels that the Lake Fest has played a part in revitalizing the community and is optimistic of its future impact.
1,000 seniors in Indiana to receive free Ring video doorbells
Some residents of Northwest Indiana are getting a “free ring” to stay safe. The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is offering a free giveaway for “Ring” doorbell cameras to residents in Lake, LaPorte, and Porter countieS.
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
