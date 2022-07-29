Water main break expected to snarl Des Moines traffic for days

www.kcci.com
Related
iowa.media
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate 11th homicide of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a homicide in Des Moines. Police say the victim was an adult male. He went to a local hospital around 6:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He has died. Police say there is a potential crime scene near the 1300 block of...
Pilot and passengers burned in hot air balloon accident at National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Reports High Number Of Highway Spills
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says so far this year, they've logged more than 800 reports of debris on highways. The D-O-T says that includes tires, ladders, couches, construction materials and other items. The D-O-T is reminding drivers to make sure items are secured with straps, ropes bungee cords for heavy items. They recommend netting or a tarp for loose, items such as tree clippings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989
STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
Emergency Responders Rescue Man From Sand Bar In Des Moines River
(Des Moines, IA) — The water level in the Des Moines River is so low emergency responders didn’t need to use a boat to rescue a man this (Wednesday) morning. The first calls about the man stranded on a sand bar came in at about 7:10 a-m. Callers said the man was stumbling in and out of the water. WHO/TV reports that when Des Moines firefighters arrived, they threw him a rope and helped him walk through the low water to shore. The man’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities say they don’t know why he was on the sand bar but it is possible he was impaired.
KCCI.com
Iowa pool will limit capacity next week due to staff shortage
ANKENY, Iowa — You may have trouble getting into an Ankeny pool to beat next week's heat. The city of Ankeny says it's limiting capacity at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center to 450 people starting Monday because of staffing shortages. The pool will close for the season on Aug....
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Firefighters help pull man from the Des Moines River
DES MOINES, Iowa — Emergency crews were called out to a rescue on the Des Moines River early Wednesday in Des Moines but because of the low water level, they didn’t even have to launch a boat. Calls came in from passersby around 7:10 a.m. about a man...
KCCI.com
Spotty storm chance Sunday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure still looks to build into Central Plains and Midwest next week, but before that fully takes shape, we will get one "grasping at straws" chance of a t-storm late Sunday night into Monday as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. As of now, the best chance of seeing an isolated storm will be over northwest and northern Iowa late Sunday, and possibly eastern and southeast Iowa on Monday with many folks unfortunately staying dry.
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
KCCI.com
Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer
WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while having a seizure at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like to jump off the diving board.
65-year-old man killed in Iowa farm accident
A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday.
Algae Blooms Blamed For Causing Major Fish Kill In Southern Iowa Reservoir
(Humeston, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says algae blooms have caused a major fish kill at Humeston Reservoir. Thousands of dead fish are resulting in a powerful smell that some people worry might affect their health. D-N-R officials say cooler weather is causing the algae blooms to die off and that is taking oxygen out of the water.
iowa.media
Two airlifted in Union County accident Sunday night.
Both drivers of a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Creston were airlifted to Des Moines. According to an Union County accident report, at approximately 11:48 p.m. a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jessica Lens, 44, of Creston, was traveling east on 150th street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Highway 25. The Silverado struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teagan Gordon, 36, of Creston, who was traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both vehicles came came to a stop in the northeast ditch of the highway.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
iheart.com
Des Moines Man Charged In Court Avenue Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man's been charged in connection with two shootings, including one on Court Avenue that injured one person. Twenty-eight-year-old Jordan Daquan Thomas is charged with Attempted Murder in a July 17th shooting, a few blocks east of the Polk County Courthouse. Police say the victim was shot in the leg, during a fight. Thomas is also charged wit Attempted Murder in a shooting in November of 2021, at a convenience store in the 600-block of University.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
Comments / 0