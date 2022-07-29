Water main break expected to snarl Des Moines traffic for days

(Des Moines, IA) — The water level in the Des Moines River is so low emergency responders didn’t need to use a boat to rescue a man this (Wednesday) morning. The first calls about the man stranded on a sand bar came in at about 7:10 a-m. Callers said the man was stumbling in and out of the water. WHO/TV reports that when Des Moines firefighters arrived, they threw him a rope and helped him walk through the low water to shore. The man’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities say they don’t know why he was on the sand bar but it is possible he was impaired.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO