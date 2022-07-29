How Man City & Liverpool are shaping up for Premier League title fight

www.bbc.com
Related
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Yardbarker
Guardiola denies City’s incredibly childish response to losing Community Shield to Liverpool
Pep Guardiola has denied accusations of his side, Manchester City, having refused runners-up medals after losing to Liverpool in the Community Shield. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Chief Manchester City writer for Manchester Evening News, Simon Bajkowski, who relayed the Spaniard’s comments to ITV. The...
"Exceptional Player" - Guardiola Wary Of One "Incredible" Liverpool Threat Ahead Of Community Shield
Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ahead of today’s Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City return to the UK for the match after winning both of their US tour fixtures, while Klopp's side return after a mixed pre-season in Europe and Asia.
UEFA・
BBC
'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'
Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Raphael Guerreiro From Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City are interested and have explored the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro as an alternative to Marc Cucurella. Brighton are standing firm on their stance at the minute, and Manchester City are looking elsewhere in the market for left-backs.
Yardbarker
Manchester United fixture changes in October
Manchester United’s Premier League schedule has been revised for October due to broadcasters and the fact we will be taking part in the Europa League next season. After finishing sixth last season, United missed out on a place in the Champions League – which is something Erik ten Hag will want to fix in his first campaign as manager.
Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'
Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target
Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
Report: Manchester City Are Prepared To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal
Manchester City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the window as they want to try and improved their squad depth at left-back as they only have Joao Cancelo for that position at the moment however a deal has been difficult to complete.
Yardbarker
Sadio Mane watched Liverpool’s Community Shield tie for ‘as long as possible’ despite preparing for his own huge clash for Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane may have left Bayern Munich for Liverpool earlier this summer, but it appears that the Senegal international’s love for the Anfield outfit remains. The Reds’ Community Shield clash with Manchester City kicked off as our former No. 10 was preparing for his new side’s clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup at 7:30pm and according to Christian Falk, the head of football at German publication BILD, the 30-year-old watched Liverpool’s game for ‘as long as possible’.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Man City
Champions Manchester City gave a debut to star signing Erling Haaland but it did not quite go to plan in the Community Shield loss to Liverpool. The missed opportunities from the Norwegian cost his side victory and one chance was a particularly glaring one, blazing over from close range late on.
Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Perfect Start For Nunez & Reds
Liverpool saw off the challenge of rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the Community Shield and you can watch the match highlights here.
Manchester City Will NOT Make Signings In Two Key Positions This Summer
Manchester City will not be signing another midfielder or centre back before the summer transfer window closes. The Premier League champions have been extremely busy in the market this summer even by their usual spending standards. City started the window with the £51.2 million landmark signing of Erling Haaland from...
BBC
McNeil wants to 'take risks' for Everton
Dwight McNeil hopes Everton fans will look forward to his positive style of play and after he completed his move from Burnley. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and is ready to fight for his place in Frank Lampard's starting line-up. "I'm a direct runner with...
BBC
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
Jurgen Klopp impressed with Darwin Nunez & squad depth in Community Shield win
Jurgen Klopp discusses Darwin Nunez impact & Liverpool squad depth after Community Shield win over Man City.
Report: 'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Ends Speculation About His Anfield Future
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has solidified his commitment to the Reds by claiming he "of course" wants to remain at the club, according to a report in the Mirror.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester
Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
Comments / 0