ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Man City & Liverpool are shaping up for Premier League title fight

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'

Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Man City#Manchester City
Yardbarker

Manchester United fixture changes in October

Manchester United’s Premier League schedule has been revised for October due to broadcasters and the fact we will be taking part in the Europa League next season. After finishing sixth last season, United missed out on a place in the Champions League – which is something Erik ten Hag will want to fix in his first campaign as manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’

To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sadio Mane watched Liverpool’s Community Shield tie for ‘as long as possible’ despite preparing for his own huge clash for Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane may have left Bayern Munich for Liverpool earlier this summer, but it appears that the Senegal international’s love for the Anfield outfit remains. The Reds’ Community Shield clash with Manchester City kicked off as our former No. 10 was preparing for his new side’s clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup at 7:30pm and according to Christian Falk, the head of football at German publication BILD, the 30-year-old watched Liverpool’s game for ‘as long as possible’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Champions Manchester City gave a debut to star signing Erling Haaland but it did not quite go to plan in the Community Shield loss to Liverpool. The missed opportunities from the Norwegian cost his side victory and one chance was a particularly glaring one, blazing over from close range late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

McNeil wants to 'take risks' for Everton

Dwight McNeil hopes Everton fans will look forward to his positive style of play and after he completed his move from Burnley. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and is ready to fight for his place in Frank Lampard's starting line-up. "I'm a direct runner with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester

Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy