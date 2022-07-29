ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: Is Lollapalooza in Chicago to stay?

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Arab American Action Network holds a rally/protest outside the Oak Lawn Police Department in response to a viral video of a 17 year-old boy allegedly being punched following a traffic stop, July 28, 2022. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Under a hazy blue sky, Lollapalooza opened for its long weekend in Grant Park, quickly becoming a small city within a city for music fans.

But is Lollapalooza in Chicago to stay? Despite festival cofounder Perry Farrell reportedly saying that organizers have reached a deal to keep the event in Chicago for another decade, no such agreement is yet finalized . A spokesman for Texas-based C3 Presents, which puts on Lollapalooza, said its negotiations continue with the city and the Chicago Park District.

Launched in 1991, Lollapalooza put down roots in Chicago in 2005, becoming a major tourism draw for the city, attracting hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers and infusing millions into the local economy. See photos from day one.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Protests in Oak Lawn after video shows officers punching 17-year-old; police chief suggests deadly force was justified

More than 100 people gathered Thursday afternoon outside the Oak Lawn police station to protest after a video shared on social media this week showed Oak Lawn police officers repeatedly punching a 17-year-old .

In the video, an officer can be seen punching the teen in the head as he is held down by another officer, who punches him in the leg. The teenager, of Bridgeview, is hospitalized, his family’s attorney said at a news conference Thursday.

Mother of 8-year-old boy paralyzed from Highland Park shooting thanks those who prayed: ‘We will never be the same’

Keely Roberts made her first statement to the press this week nearly a month after the Highland Park mass shooting that changed her family’s life, thanking those who prayed for victims including her young son, Cooper.

“Cooper is a miracle,” Roberts said of the 8-year-old, who is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of a gunshot wound that severed his spinal cord. She asked for continued prayers as the boy has endured several high-risk surgeries and infections that complicated his recovery.

Illinois Muslims optimistic after report shows they’re among country’s most diverse and fastest-growing faith communities

Muslims living in Illinois said they are feeling optimistic about their future after a report showed that the state’s Muslims are the most diverse and one of the fastest-growing faith communities in the country, with more Muslims per capita now in Illinois than any other state .

Dilara Sayeed, president of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, said the impetus for the report was in part a personal experience for her. She said that a few years ago she went through things of her father in-law, who had recently died, and she found a little pamphlet that said, “Muslims in Illinois: A demographic study.” Sayeed said her interest was “piqued” but she felt that the information available was “very brief.” She wanted to do more.

Chicago Bears rookie report: Learning curves for Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Velus Jones and more at training camp

When Ryan Poles took the GM job in January, the Bears owned five selections for the 2022 NFL draft. But by the time draft weekend finished, Poles used a series of trades both big and small to assemble an 11-player class — with at least a third of those players needing to become significant long-term contributors for the Bears’ return to relevance to accelerate.

The Bears are two practices into training camp, and the scrutiny of Poles’ rookie class will continue to grow as the preseason pushes on. With that in mind, here are five pressing questions about Bears rookies .

‘Uncoupled’ review: Think ‘Sex and the City’ but gay, with Neil Patrick Harris as Carrie

Neil Patrick Harris stars as a handsomely neurotic, self-involved real estate agent named Michael Lawson who is dumped by his longtime finance bro boyfriend. Adrift for the first time in 17 years, the show follows Michael’s misadventures of self-loathing and uncertainty that tend to follow a breakup.

Nina Metz writes: “Too often ‘Uncoupled’ comes across like a collection of ideas stitched together by an algorithm.”

