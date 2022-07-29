First north Georgia school districts head back to school Friday

Jefferson High School in Jackson County

The end of summer break is officially here as the first school districts in north Georgia return to school.

Friday is the first day for hundreds of students in Commerce City, Chattooga, Jackson County, Lamar, Jefferson City and Rome City schools.

Commerce City Schools told parents on Thursday to prepare for some changes in transportation. Due to shortage in bus drivers, the district won’t have exact pick-up times. Instead, they gave parents a time frame.

Elementary students should be ready to be picked up by 6:10 a.m., middle school students by 7 a.m. and high school by 7:15 a.m. Afternoon pickup times will be 15 minutes earlier compared to last year.

“Please be patient and ready at your bus stop. All riders MUST be out at their stop (Mailbox, end of driveway, group pick up, etc...) the bus will not come back if you miss.”

In Jackson County, the school district announced that it will offer breakfast to all students at no cost for the 2022-23 school year. The Special Provision 2 free breakfast program will begin on the first day of school. The district says families will need to apply for free and reduced lunches for the new school year.

For families in Jefferson City Schools, remember that all students enrolled in grades PK-5 are required to wear school uniforms.

Rome City Schools are reminding students and parents about traffic changes

©2022 Cox Media Group