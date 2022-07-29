ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fire Marshal investigating fatal East Mount Airy house blaze that killed 2, officials say

fox29.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a 5-year-old boy was found critically injured and bleeding after falling in Fishtown Saturday evening. Officers responded to a person screaming on East Girard Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they reportedly found the boy on the ground. Police say he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Mount Airy#House Fire#Accident
fox29.com

Man killed after being shot 5 times in Point Breeze, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say several shots were fired in Point Breeze Saturday evening, leaving one man dead. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m. He was struck three times in the torso, once in the back and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

30 bullets fired in Frankford double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two injured on Friday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue. Officials say police found a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been charged for threatening the lives of three people, including a baby, and assaulting a police officer, according to the DA's office. According to authorities. Raheem Murphy, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, endangering welfare of children, assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia is helping cities plan for dangerous heat with one-day car study

PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a dozen teams drove around different neighborhoods of Philadelphia on Saturday. They weren't in a race. They were driving for science. That's because each of their vehicles was grabbing real-time weather information. One sensor, clipped onto the passenger side window, measured temperature and humidity. The other sensor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Remembering Joelil Foy of Brotherly Love

Police say Joelil Foy, 26, was gunned down in South Philadelphia while visiting family. The singer, who was in the group Brotherly Love, is being remembered by his community. Foy's former group mate Jayron Noel joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the legacy of his life and music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy