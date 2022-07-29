Fire Marshal investigating fatal East Mount Airy house blaze that killed 2, officials say

www.fox29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal shooting after car crashes into South Jersey home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - A fatal shooting is under investigating after it ended with a car crashing into a home early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around midnight on the 1100 block of East Elmer Road in Cumberland County. The victim died as a result of the shooting,...
fox29.com
Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in critical condition after two separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday evening. Police say a double shooting erupted on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Two men, both 37 years old, were shot multiple times and placed in critical condition at a local hospital.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a 5-year-old boy was found critically injured and bleeding after falling in Fishtown Saturday evening. Officers responded to a person screaming on East Girard Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they reportedly found the boy on the ground. Police say he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
fox29.com
House burns down after man fires 40 shots at police in Montgomery County standoff, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials say a shooter is dead, and a home completely destroyed after a nightlong standoff in Montgomery County. The standoff began around 8 p.m. Friday when police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Little Road in the Perkiomenville. A woman reportedly told police...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police. Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
fox29.com
Baby girl shot after gunfire erupts during wedding reception in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a one-year-old girl became the victim of shooting after an argument turned violent Sunday morning. The shooting reportedly erupted during a wedding reception on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 9:30 a.m. A verbal argument "became heated" when one attendee pulled out a handgun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after being shot in separate shootings in West Philly, Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators and homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to solve shooting cases that left two people dead and another person hospitalized overnight. West Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to calls for reports of gunshots and a shooting at 46 Street and Fairmount Avenue just after...
fox29.com
Man killed after being shot 5 times in Point Breeze, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say several shots were fired in Point Breeze Saturday evening, leaving one man dead. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m. He was struck three times in the torso, once in the back and...
fox29.com
30 bullets fired in Frankford double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two injured on Friday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue. Officials say police found a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man who...
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought for firing into crowd of people, shooting child in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's health to identify two suspects sought in connection with an East Germantown shooting that left a 7-year-old injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Man critical after being shot in the head in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head Friday night in Kensington. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of F and Tioga streets around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a man between...
fox29.com
Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been charged for threatening the lives of three people, including a baby, and assaulting a police officer, according to the DA's office. According to authorities. Raheem Murphy, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, endangering welfare of children, assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other charges.
fox29.com
'We will be back': Jim's Steaks to rebuild after devastating fire temporarily closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a South Street Staple on Friday, leaving its community shocked and unsure if the iconic shop would ever open its doors again. Fire crews responded to a multi-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street around 9:30 a.m. Smoke poured from the building...
fox29.com
'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says
Arthur the corgi is one lucky pup, indeed. The Pennsylvania SPCA says the dog was shot in the head and left for dead, but managed to crawl to a family farm in Lancaster County before being sent to a center for treatment.
fox29.com
Philadelphia is helping cities plan for dangerous heat with one-day car study
PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a dozen teams drove around different neighborhoods of Philadelphia on Saturday. They weren't in a race. They were driving for science. That's because each of their vehicles was grabbing real-time weather information. One sensor, clipped onto the passenger side window, measured temperature and humidity. The other sensor...
fox29.com
Remembering Joelil Foy of Brotherly Love
Police say Joelil Foy, 26, was gunned down in South Philadelphia while visiting family. The singer, who was in the group Brotherly Love, is being remembered by his community. Foy's former group mate Jayron Noel joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the legacy of his life and music.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Last Friday of July to be cloudy with chance of storms ahead of pleasant weekend
PHILADELPHIA - After a hot and humid Thursday, conditions are looking a bit better for Friday ahead of a pleasant summer weekend. The day will be partly sunny and a chance for rain is possible after 5 p.m. in the Delaware Valley. Places south of Philadelphia could see pop-up thunderstorms...
fox29.com
Philadelphia street renamed after oldest living American Olympic medalist
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia street was renamed Friday to honor America's oldest living Olympic medalist, Herb Douglas. "If you had told me when I was born that a street would be named after me, I could never fathom that, but here it is," Douglas said. The intersection of Cranston and...
Comments / 0