ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Kent authorities demand more Government money to handle Dover traffic chaos

By Katie Boyden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysR04_0gxOEaio00

Kent local authorities have called for more Government money to better manage disruption on the roads caused by delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel .

Thousands of people had their cross-Channel journeys disrupted last weekend because of customs delays at the Port of Dover and a serious collision on the M20.

The AA has issued its first amber warning for severe traffic congestion between 11am-3pm today and Saturday.

Roads approaching Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone are expected to be busy, as well as those serving Devon and Cornwall, such as the M5, A303 and A30.

The south-west and western sections of the M25, the Bristol M4/M5 junction, and the M6, M42, M1 and M62 are also vulnerable to jams this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okDV0_0gxOEaio00

Today the leaders of a number of Kent councils, the chief executive of Visit Kent and the director of public affairs at Getlink, which runs the Eurotunnel, have penned an open letter to the Secretary of State for Transport calling for more investment in Kent’s roads – and more cash in the meantime.

The letter reads: “It was another frustrating weekend last week for residents and businesses in Dover, Folkestone and Ashford, cut off from the rest of the world by gridlocked local roads, causing yet more damage to both the local and national economy.

“The impact is also felt by neighbouring areas, with serious consequences for Kent’s vitally important tourism and visitor economy.

“This is a bigger problem than Dover and Folkestone. It’s damaging the whole UK economy and Britain’s global reputation.

“As a nation we are reliant on highly efficient and effective cross-Channel services; nowhere can match the capacity of the short straits crossings from Dover and Folkestone and which remain the first choice for both domestic and international travellers and hauliers.

“They are an essential part of our national infrastructure and need to be acknowledged as such.

“But the system is fragile. Any disruption to services quickly escalates out of control. And it is local communities, businesses and tourism across Kent that bear the brunt of these increasingly frequent events.

“If we want to enjoy holidays abroad, export our goods and welcome in-bound tourists and trade in return, the government must act and produce a long-term solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4dGd_0gxOEaio00

“This will take time. So, in the interim, we are calling on the government to provide greater resources to the Kent Resilience Forum and its partners so they can more effectively manage disruption on Kent’s roads and extend welfare facilities.

“The challenge will just get bigger if the government ignores the issue. Next year’s planned introduction of the Entry Exit System which requires biometric checks is set to put our county at the forefront all over again.

“The clock is ticking and the time to act is now!”

The letter calls for four solutions:

– To invest in Kent’s road network, including but not limited to, dualling the A2 from Lydden to Dover along with improvements to Brenley Corner, and the Whitfield and Duke of York roundabouts– To develop additional border facilities supported by a network of lorry parks throughout the country– To create “smart” travel corridors and efficient borders through new technology– To improve access and capacity for rail freight and high-speed passenger trains.

The letter was signed by the leaders of Dover, Folkestone and Hythe, Ashford, Canterbury, Swale and Thanet district councils, the leader of Kent County Council, Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott, Visit Kent CEO Deirdre Wells OBE and John Keefe, director of public affairs at Getlink.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber traffic warning issued as widespread delays expected

Drivers are being warned to expect severe congestion, with the AA issuing its first “amber traffic warning” for Friday and Saturday.Congestion is expected to peak between 11am and 3pm on both days.This is due to a combination of the first switchover days for holiday lets during the school summer holidays in England and Wales, a rail strike, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the start of the Football League season in England.Roads approaching Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone are expected to be busy, as well as those serving Devon and Cornwall, such as the M5, A303 and A30.The...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Minimal delays on roads to Dover but getaway traffic in South West hit by queues

Holidaymakers heading towards the south and south-west of England are facing mounting congestion on the roads.The AA said its first “amber traffic warning” remains in place until 3pm on Friday and between 11am and 3pm on Saturday.This is due to a combination of the first switchover days for holiday lets during the school summer holidays in England and Wales, a rail strike, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the start of the Football League season in England.Fears of a repeat of last week’s horrendous delays on roads approaching the Port of Dover and Folkestone proved unfounded, but queues are building...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Britain and France ‘put plans in place’ to prevent further border travel chaos

Britain and France have announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.In a joint statement on Friday, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force and Brigitte Lafourcade, deputy director general at Police Aux Frontieres said the two countries are “working closely” to support the smooth flow of traffic.It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their cross-Channel journeys ruined last weekend by gridlocked traffic and delays of several hours, blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20 coinciding with the school holidays.Mr Douglas and Ms Lafourcade said: “France...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keefe
International Business Times

Britain's Trains Disrupted In Second Widespread Rail Strike In A Week

Around 5,000 train drivers across almost a quarter of Britain's rail network went on strike on Saturday, as part of a campaign for higher pay after the country's inflation rate hit its highest in 40 years. The 24-hour strike organised by train drivers' union ASLEF is the second significant industrial...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Wisley: Housing plans submitted for former airfield

Plans to build 1,730 homes on Wisley Airfield in Surrey have been formally submitted. Taylor Wimpey acquired the site in March 2020 and has submitted plans to Guildford Borough Council. The construction company says it has consulted with the local community about its proposals. The plans also include shops, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nearly 70,000 people use non-dom status to cut tax bills, official figures show

Nearly 70,000 people used non-domicile status to trim their tax bills, according to fresh figures from HM Revenue & Customs. In the tax year to 2021, 68,300 people used the benefit, compared with a pre-Covid figure of 76,500. The pandemic was cited as the likely reason for the decline.The data come amid heightened interest in the tax break after revelations about how it has been used by leading politicians and their families. Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, used the status while resident in Downing Street when her husband was chancellor, The Independent revealed in April. Ms Murty...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Economy#Infrastructure#Uk#Eurotunnel#Bristol M4#M62#Visit Kent#State For Transport#Ashford
The Independent

‘Major queues’ return to Dover

Long delays returned to the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning.Ferry operator P&O Ferries warned passengers of “major queues” and to expect a two-hour wait to complete checks before they can board a ship.It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their holiday plans ruined last week due to miles of gridlocked traffic around the Kent port.#PODover: There are currently major queues at border controls in Dover. Please allow up to 2h to complete all checks ahead of your sailing. If you miss your sailing, or if you complete the checks early, we will put you on the first...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Greenock cruise ship tourists lose out to rail strike

As rail workers took strike action on Wednesday, many people were forced to find alternative ways of getting to work. BBC Scotland News journalist Ashleigh Keenan-Bryce opted for the bus - but found commuters and tourists alike facing long delays. Like many Scots, my morning commute relies on an early...
TRAFFIC
BBC

As it happened: Disruption as train strike hits weekend travel

We're pausing our live coverage of today's strike action by train drivers - here's what's been happening:. Around 5,000 train drivers are staging a walk out today as part of the ongoing dispute between unions, rail companies and the government over pay. Passengers are being hit with another day of...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
BBC

Single Shropshire mum in tears as summer meal vouchers scaled back

A single mum said she was left in tears after she found out support for school holiday meals would be reduced by half. In 2021, Shropshire Council provided eligible families with vouchers worth £90 over the summer holidays but this has now been cut to £45. Claire Herzig,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
BBC

York and North Yorkshire devolution deal worth £540m to be signed

A devolution deal worth £540m over 30 years for York and North Yorkshire has been agreed. It means the area will get a directly-elected mayor, subject to councils ratifying the agreement, in May 2024. The mayor and a new combined authority will have the power to directly invest in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘completely committed’ to Northern Powerhouse Rail

Liz Truss has declared she is “completely committed” to building Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) and wants “really fantastic rail services” in the North.The Conservative Party leadership candidate told reporters in Leeds that she knows “how poor the transport is” in the city.NPR is a scheme to improve rail connections between Liverpool and Leeds.Transport for the North, which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs, recommended that new lines should be built between the cities.But the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November last year when it revealed that a new line would only be built...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition

A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
HEALTH
BBC

Vocal protesters ejected from Glasgow Central rail station

Supporters of the RMT union whose members are on strike were ejected from Glasgow Central Station on Wednesday. More than 40,000 rail workers across the UK have begun the first in the latest series of 24-hour strikes. The dispute by RMT members working for Network Rail does not involve ScotRail...
PROTESTS
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy