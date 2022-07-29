ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours: Actress Delta Goodrem says finale is 'very special'

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Delta Goodrem has described her time on Neighbours as a “blessing” as the Australian soap comes to a close.

The actress, who played singer Nina Tucker, told BBC Breakfast that the final episode was “really special.”

“It’s a home, the street has been there throughout all of our lives. I’m really celebrating the show in a big way,” Ms Goodrem said.

The show’s finale will air in the UK on on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday, 29 July.

The Independent

The Independent

