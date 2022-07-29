ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization

By Staff Reports
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EMhL_0gxOESbs00

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent).

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Missouri Sunshine Law next year, a statewide organization dedicated to government transparency has honored The Missouri Independent as a “Sunshine Hero” for its work covering state government since launching in October 2020.

In addition to The Independent, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition has also chosen Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller and Parkville resident Jason Maki to be honored. The award winners were announced Friday, with an awards presentation scheduled Sept. 17 during the Missouri Press Association convention.

“The coalition went in search of individuals and organizations who understand the Sunshine Law is vital to building trust in government by ensuring the public has access to the records and deliberations of public governmental bodies,” said Dennis Ellsworth, executive director of the Missouri Sunshine Coalition , a nonprofit group of volunteers committed to the free flow of government information.

“We are delighted with the example set by each of the award winners.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The Independent is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization dedicated to relentless investigative journalism and daily reporting that sheds light on state government and its impact on the lives of Missourians.

In its release announcing the award, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition praised The Independent as “ an important addition to statehouse coverage.”

“From its earliest days, the staff has reported on looming threats to the Sunshine Law,” the organization said, “and used the law to assist in shedding light on official actions of government and the influences driving policies.”

The Sunshine Coalition also noted that The Independent’s work is provided free, both to readers and to other news outlets across Missouri.

“Dozens of community newspapers and broadcast and digital news organizations have republished this content,” the organization said, “greatly contributing to awareness of the Sunshine Law and the many ways in which it contributes to an informed citizenry.”

Schoeller, a former Republican state lawmaker, was elected Greene County Clerk in 2014. He is being honored, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition said, because his office “is highly accessible to the public and news media seeking access to public records, and he has taken the initiative to host Sunshine Law workshops to assist with promoting compliance with the law.”

Maki’s award stems from a civil lawsuit he filed against the city of Parkville alleging at least 59 violations of the Sunshine Law.

The allegations involved fees for research and review of public records, unreasonable delays for production of records and improper denials of public records requests. The city reached an out-of-court settlement with Maki in July 2021, agreeing to pay $195,000 in what is thought to be the largest such settlement in Missouri history.

Maki, a private citizen who works in the technology industry and is not an attorney, represented himself in the court action.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch

ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
County
Greene County, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Parkville, MO
Greene County, MO
Government
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Schoeller
KYTV

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary. Here’s what you need to know about this election:. Polling Places: Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missouri Independent#The Independent
Missouri Independent

Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination

The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri

(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen

Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
ARNOLD, MO
themissouritimes.com

Press Release: Over $180,000 to be paid to Missourians in response to defrauding case

Editor’s Note: This is a press release sent to The Missouri Times by Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office. Jefferson City, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending payments to 244,745 consumers in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that affected consumers in dozens of countries, including the United States and Canada. This victory comes after Missouri and the FTC’s 2018 complaint against the Next Gen defendants charged Kevin Brandes, William Graham, C. Floyd Anderson, and corporations under their control with sending tens of millions of deceptive personalized mailers to consumers around the world since 2013.
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy