Chester County author William Kashatus’ latest book tells the story of legendary Phillies duo Steve Carlton and Tim McCarver. A onetime teacher at the University of Pennsylvania, West Chester University, Episcopal Academy and Penn Charter, Paoli’s William Kashatus has authored 30 books and some 200 essays. He hopes to nab a Casey Award with his latest, Lefty and Tim: How Steve Carlton and Tim McCarver Became Baseball’s Best Battery (University of Nebraska Press, 376 pages). The book’s foreword was written by former Phillies pitcher Larry Christenson, who lives in Malvern.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO