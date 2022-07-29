ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, July 29, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Corn and soybeans close way off their highs | Friday July 29, 2022

After starting out the trade very strong today, we did see corn and soybeans come off their highs. Going into the weekend we saw some selling of new crop. September corn was up 1¢ with December corn up 1¢. August soybean futures were nearly 28¢ higher with November beans up 28¢. September Chicago wheat closed down 9¢. September Kansas City wheat closed down 15¢. September Minneapolis wheat closed down 22¢.
Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly

Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
UPI News

16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100

Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
How the worst heat wave in US history prophesies our climate change–ravaged future

As climate change continues to worsen, experts agree that heat waves and wildfires will become much more common. Eventually vast regions of the planet will become uninhabitable, at least during heat waves, because the wet bulb temperature (a measurement of when the weather becomes deadly) will reach 95 °F (35 °C), which kills healthy humans within a few hours. Even recently Europeans have been fighting historic wildfires while Americans grapple with a massive heat wave, including unprecedented temperatures in the Northwest.
40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.

Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline

* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Northwest next in line to face blistering heat

As sizzling warmth continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.
