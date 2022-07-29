3 Big Things Today, July 29, 2022

www.agriculture.com
Related
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close way off their highs | Friday July 29, 2022
After starting out the trade very strong today, we did see corn and soybeans come off their highs. Going into the weekend we saw some selling of new crop. September corn was up 1¢ with December corn up 1¢. August soybean futures were nearly 28¢ higher with November beans up 28¢. September Chicago wheat closed down 9¢. September Kansas City wheat closed down 15¢. September Minneapolis wheat closed down 22¢.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly
Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
Temperatures fell short of all-time records set in the late June 2021 heat wave, but the past week's heat had greater staying power, baking the region in above-normal warmth for five to seven days. The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100
Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
Tropical Storm Colin pushing into the coastal Carolinas
Tropical Storm Colin was blustering through coastal South Carolina on its way to North Carolina's shores Saturday, one of the storms around the country that could inconvenience travelers and revelers on the Fourth of July weekend.
US dumped thousands of cows into Kansas landfill after mass heat wave deaths: report
U.S. cattle farms reportedly dumped thousands of cow carcasses into Kansas landfills after a heat wave caused a spike in deaths that overwhelmed traditional disposal methods. Cattle companies delivered the carcasses to landfills following a June heat wave. The cows were then flattened with machinery and mixed in with trash, according to Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
Two dead in Oregon as heat wave bakes Pacific Northwest
NEW YORK — The severe heat in the Northwest has now turned deadly, with the Oregon state medical examiner reporting two suspected heat deaths on Wednesday. With temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits across much of the Northwest this weekend, officials are warning people of the dangers.
How the worst heat wave in US history prophesies our climate change–ravaged future
As climate change continues to worsen, experts agree that heat waves and wildfires will become much more common. Eventually vast regions of the planet will become uninhabitable, at least during heat waves, because the wet bulb temperature (a measurement of when the weather becomes deadly) will reach 95 °F (35 °C), which kills healthy humans within a few hours. Even recently Europeans have been fighting historic wildfires while Americans grapple with a massive heat wave, including unprecedented temperatures in the Northwest.
natureworldnews.com
Deadly Heat Wave Will Continue to Impact the Pacific Northwest Until the Weekend: NWS
A deadly heat wave hovering over the Pacific Northwest will continue to impact the region until the weekend, according to US weather authorities. The imminent natural hazard has been accompanied by excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, which addresses the risks of extreme heat to both human health and infrastructure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
Agriculture Online
Drought conditions across the top corn growing states | July 21, 2022
For the first time this summer, all of the top 18 corn growing states reported moisture stress of some degree. See how drought is expanding and intensifying across the U.S. according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday, July 21.
AOL Corp
Pacific Northwest faces unusually long heat wave: 'I'm doing the classic popsicle diet'
The Pacific Northwest is experiencing what meteorologists believe will be an unusually long heat spell for the region, stretching into the weekend. Seattle broke its record-high temperature Tuesday, reaching 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Portland, Oregon, hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state.
A soybean farmer prayed for two inches of rain — then he got 12 overnight
After a drought period in parts of the state, many farmers were desperate for rain. But when it came, it came too quickly, flooding people’s crops.
40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.
Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-24 cents, corn up 12-15 cents, soy up 25-40 cents
CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 24 cents per bushel. * CBOT wheat is set to finish...
Northwest next in line to face blistering heat
As sizzling warmth continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.
Comments / 0