Rhode Island delays renumbering I-95 exits by a week

McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”
“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
Rhode Island officials say annual 'Aquapalooza' in Portsmouth is a safety concern
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It will be all hands on deck at the public boat ramp in Portsmouth on Saturday for this year’s annual Aquapalooza. Firefighters, police officers, and even additional harbor masters will be making rounds to keep everyone safe. “Our big safety concern is that it’s...
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
Cumberland Little League wins state title
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Little league All-Stars won the state title on Saturday night with a 4-3 win over Portsmouth. Next up are the regionals in Bristol, Connecticut that will get underway next Saturday. Rhode Island will now be playing in the Metro regionals for the first time ever...
Political Profile: David Tikoian, Candidate for State Senate District 22
David P. Tikoian is a Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 22. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The Economy. A thriving economy lays the foundation to address a myriad of issues....
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Investigation continues into double drowning in West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – We’re waiting to learn more from police following a tragic double drowning in a West Greenwich pond on Friday evening. First responders rushed to the West Greenwich Park & Ride off of New London Turnpike after receiving reports that two people were drowning in Phelps Pond. Steve Antonson tells 12 […]
Independent candidate for Rhode Island governor is 18 years old
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — He just graduated high school and is barely old enough to vote. But he's the only independent candidate for governor Rhode Islanders will see on the November ballot. “I wouldn't be in this race if I didn't think I had the chance of winning,” Zach...
Former Connecticut trooper recommended to be Block Island’s next police chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford announced a recommendation for a new police chief Thursday. According to public documents, Crawford is nominating retired Connecticut Trooper Christopher High to take the reigns as the island’s next chief. The five-person selection committee picked High...
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
Excavator gets stuck under I-95 overpass
RIDOT said the excavator is stuck under the Broadstreet Bridge near the Thurbers Avenue curve.
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
RIHS: “INSIDE THE ARCHIVES”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Historical Society continues its free Inside the Archives series on Wednesday, August 3, at noon, with a program highlighting the development of the Museum of Work & Culture’s soon-to-be-debuted digital exhibit Flowing Through Time. Join us as the Museum of Work &...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
