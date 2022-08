NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star slugger Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in his return from the injured list before the New York Yankees rallied for an 11-5 win. Last year’s major league home run champion batted third as the designated hitter barely a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He flied out to left field and struck out in his first two at-bats, then launched a no-doubter to left-center off Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning to put Kansas City ahead 5-3. His drive came one at-bat after Whit Merrifield’s two-run single ended the Royals’ scoreless streak at 31 2/3 innings. Perez admired his high fly ball from the batter’s box and pumped his fist after rounding second.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO