ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ukraine ready to ship grain, awaits signal for first shipment

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ships#Shipping#Black Sea#Linus Business#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

Tug-of-war: Ukraine celebrates its tank-towing farmers

Towed away gleefully as if it were parked illegally, the Soviet-era armoured personnel carrier doesn't look so intimidating as it is paraded before the delighted Ukrainians gathered to celebrate its seizure. It is unclear which Ukrainian first towed a Russian tank but the craze really took hold when Viktor Kychuk and his friends took charge of a Soviet T-80 on March 1 in Slatyne, a northeastern town of 6,000, just 13 kilometres from Russia.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Ukrainian ports prepare to restart grain shipments; U.S. makes offer for release of detained Americans Griner and Whelan

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Click here for the latest updates. Ukrainian forces have attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, with the army releasing footage appearing to show the bridge being shelled last night. The bridge is a crucial supply route for Russian forces occupying the city.
INDUSTRY
TIME

Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next

The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Russia is the main beneficiary of the so-called ‘grain agreement’

On July 22, the so-called “grain agreement” was signed in Istanbul between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, on the one hand, and Russia, Turkey, and the UN, on the other. According to this agreement, Turkey acts as a guarantor of ensuring the security of the "grain corridor" for the export of grain from three so-called “Big Odesa” Ukrainian ports: Chernomorsky, Yuzhny, and Odesa.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy