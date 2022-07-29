7 Ways to Fix the Missing Clock Icon From the Windows 10 Taskbar

www.makeuseof.com
makeuseof.com
Customize Windows With These Innovative Microsoft Store Award-Winning Community Choice Apps
There are thousands of apps out there that can help you customize Windows, but some do the job better than others. How can you possibly sift through so many apps to find the true diamonds in the rough?. Fortunately, you don't have to, as Microsoft has done all the hard...
makeuseof.com
What to Do When the Snipping Tool Keyboard Shortcut Stops Working
If you frequently take screenshots on your PC, you're probably aware of the Win + Shift + S shortcut. Pressing those keys pops up the Snip and Sketch tool (or the Snipping Tool if you're on Windows 11), allowing you to quickly take a screenshot and save it on your computer.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix a Cursor When It Moves On Its Own in Windows 11
Windows users occasionally run into issues with their mouse. One common problem is when their cursor wanders on the screen without moving the mouse a little. It is often simply a speck of dust on the table or a loose mouse connection, but sometimes the issue lies in the operating system.
makeuseof.com
How to Restore the Missing Microsoft Store on Windows 11
The Microsoft Store (formerly Windows Store) is where you can find all the popular apps and games for your Windows 11 PC. Microsoft completely revamped the store app with Windows 11 to make it more user-friendly. However, all those improvements may not matter to you if the Microsoft Store goes missing from your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Off Live Captions in Chrome
Chrome's Live Caption feature automatically generates captions for audio as it plays in your browser. Even though the caption window is handy and easy to customize, it can clutter your browser view. If you feel the same way and want to disable Live Caption, you can do so easily. In this article, we will show you how.
makeuseof.com
How to Locate All the Large Files on Your Windows PC
When your Windows device is low on storage, the first thing you’d want to do is to get rid of large files. So, we’ll show you how you can easily locate the largest files on your PC. However, be careful not to delete any random large file unless...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Quick Settings on Windows 11
The Quick Settings menu is a helpful feature in Windows 11 that lets you access some commonly used settings on your computer. It provides quick access to many useful services, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and accessibility. Despite being a useful service, you might not get as much mileage out of it...
ZDNet
How to use virtual desktops in ChromeOS to optimize your workflow
ChromeOS has evolved to the point where Chromebooks have become far more than just an operating system to host a web browser. With recent iterations of ChromeOS, the platform has become just as usable, flexible, and productive as other operating systems. You can even install Linux apps and Android apps to take advantage of several features found in other OSes.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your User Account Image in Windows 11
Your user account image is the user profile picture you see on Windows 11’s login screen, the Start menu, and in Settings. The account image can be whatever you want it to be. Many users include pictures of themselves or favorite photographs for account images. If you want to...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Units in Windows 11
Some users will need to at least occasionally convert one type of metric or imperial unit to another, be it for length measurements, data, volume, weight, speed, area, etc. Sure, you can utilize any small standalone calculator to convert such units. However, a Windows 11 computer is one big calculator with which you can convert units in various ways. This is how you can convert metric and imperial units on a Windows 11 PC.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
makeuseof.com
Get a Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 License for $14, Office for $26
When you have a Microsoft Windows license, you can rest easy knowing that you'll get timely patches, access to everything the software has to offer and, even better, get rid of that annoying Activate Windows overlay. Thankfully, Keysbuff offers such licenses without asking for an arm and a leg in exchange.
makeuseof.com
How to Use an Elgato Stream Deck on Mac for Productivity
The Elgato Stream Deck is a useful tool for creativity and productivity alike. Most people only consider these devices for streaming on a Windows desktop, but the Stream Deck has many unique and useful features for Mac users, especially for productivity. Furthermore, many of these features are exclusive to Mac,...
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
makeuseof.com
What Is a White Screen of Death? How to Fix It on Windows
As the name suggests, the White Screen of Death is literally a white screen appearing on your screen when something is wrong with your system's hardware or software components. Unlike the Blue or Black Screen of Death, a White Screen of Death typically is not accompanied by an error code...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Update Error Code 0x8007054F
Windows Update should work without additional assistance, but sometimes it struggles. Occasionally, you may stumble across the cryptic error code 0x8007054F, which doesn't tell you much about how to fix it. Fortunately, it's very easy to troubleshoot Windows Update's 0x8007054F error. So, let's dive into some fixes. What Causes Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Manjaro Linux on PC
Virtual machines are a great way to run new operating systems without installing them directly on your computer. You can try out your favorite Linux distributions before switching to them permanently, given the isolated, yet easy-to-install procedures. If you are sure about installing Manjaro directly on your PC, you can...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Dolby Atmos Not Working in Windows 11
Dolby Atmos is an innovative sound technology that takes home theater to an entirely new level. With this feature enabled, you can experience crisp and clear sound effects in your favorite movies and shows. However, if you're having trouble using Dolby Atmos in Windows 11, you've come to the right...
makeuseof.com
The Top 10 Most Popular AppImage Apps for Linux
While most of you probably know of Flatpaks and Snaps, you may not have heard much about AppImage. It might even surprise you to know that it's been around quite a bit longer than the other Linux universal package formats. When apps are released as Snaps or Flatpaks, there's usually...
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
