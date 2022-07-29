Woofstock returns to Oneida Veterans Field

NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Citizens’ Band will host its third annual Summer Band Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the New Hartford Village Green. From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., five community bands playing, as well as small ensembles during the breaks between bands, will be performing for a music-filled afternoon, following a welcome from New Hartford Mayor Donald Ryan.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO