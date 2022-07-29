Woofstock returns to Oneida Veterans Field

romesentinel.com
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
With HarborFest’s return tradition resumes for CNY families
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– HarborFest in all its glory returned to the Port City this weekend after a three-year pandemic pause. Oswego’s biggest event of the year kicked off Thursday with rides, food vendors, music, and more!. The festival is a family tradition for so many Central New Yorkers,...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Madison County Open Farm Day to offer inexpensive family fun
Madison County’s annual Open Farm Day will connect residents with their local food sources. Twenty-six farms, featuring livestock, produce, tastings, and more, will open their properties to the public with interactive and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. In addition, many farms will have food available for purchase for visitors to enjoy lunch or grab groceries to-go while they travel between locations.
Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4
OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
Bikes, beer and history in Rome
ROME — On Monday, Aug. 1, Rome Historical Society Educator Miranda Sherrock and Bob Allers will lead a brand-new bike tour around Rome. This tour will retrace Rome’s brewing history and revisit 19th century brewery locations within the city. Allers is a retired earth science teacher, former re-enactor...
Roc-Star Ice Cream & Eatery makes ice cream and summer memories
July is National Ice Cream Month, no better time to visit a local drive-in, lured by the aromas, sights, and sounds of the season; a place where passers-by can’t help but stop and neighbors can’t wait to gather, knowing when the big bright umbrellas open up over those picnic tables, spring is here and summer is coming!
SNAPSHOT: Albanese Longhorns part of Madison County Open Farm Day
Albanese Longhorns — a Cazenovia farm that has been in the Texas longhorn cattle business for 30 years — recently opened their doors in Cazenovia and happily welcomed the public to tour the farm for Open Farm Day in Madison County. Owners Ellen and Michael Albanese have kept...
Herkimer romance author celebrates release of third book
HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, of Herkimer, saw one dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, “Ten Bucks and a Wish,” written under her pen name, Janina Grey, was published. Now, with two more contemporary romance novels to her credit and a third due out next...
Richard F. Nasby
Richard Nasby was welcomed into Heaven on July 24, 2022. Rich was born and raised in Utica, NY, where he attended Utica Free Academy and Conkling School. He served as an altar boy at St. Louis Gonzaga Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In later years,...
Summer Band Festival returns for third annual event
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Citizens’ Band will host its third annual Summer Band Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the New Hartford Village Green. From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., five community bands playing, as well as small ensembles during the breaks between bands, will be performing for a music-filled afternoon, following a welcome from New Hartford Mayor Donald Ryan.
Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back
CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
Rome's annual Drums Along the Mohawk event ending after 41 years
ROME, N.Y. – Drums Along the Mohawk, an iconic summer event in Rome, is coming to an end after 41 years. The committee that organizes the event has decided to retire, according to a post on social media. People would travel to Rome each year to watch Drum Corps...
Cyclists raising funds for cancer research stop in city
UTICA — More than 200 cyclists arrived in the city on Thursday, completing the fourth leg of a more than 500-mile ride across New York to raise funds for cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. The cyclists were scheduled to arrive, starting at 4:30 p.m....
Instacart services added at Boonville Tops
BOONVILLE — Tops Friendly Markets has expanded its contactless options to its customers in 13 new store communities, including the Tops Market at 261 Utica Blvd. “We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops Friendly Markets. “This expansion marks our 13th and largest expansion since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017.”
Christine W. Rowe
Christine Wilhelmson Rowe, 88, formerly of the Taberg area, passed away on July 22, 2022, at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville, NY . Christine was born in Rome, NY, on June 25, 1934, a daughter of Karl and Leona Leuenberger Wilhelmsen. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1952. Christine retired from the Verizon Telephone Company after 30 years of service, where she started as an Operator and worked her way up to Management.
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Harborfest returns to Oswego; here's what's in store
The annual summer celebration in the Port City is back. Harborfest kicks off in Oswego tonight. With all of the fun, food, and fireworks making their return. The festival has been drawing big crowds since 1988. City officials say they expect around 75,000 people in the city for the festival this weekend.
Brittany Jones
Brittany Lee Jones, 35, of Camden, NY, passed away unexpectedly Monday July 25, 2022, as a result of a house fire. She was born in Rome, NY, a daughter of Lowell “Bo” Shapely and Maria Winton. Brittany was a 2005 graduate of Camden High School and a 2009 graduate of LeMoyne College, Syracuse, NY. On October 3, 2009, she married Aaron M. Jones in the Sylvan Beach Chapel, Sylvan Beach, NY. Brittany was currently working for the Oneida County Department of Social Services as a Homeless Liaison in the Rome, NY, office. She had worked for Oneida County since 2010. Brittany also served as volunteer cook for the Lt. Victor Giles VFW Post, was a member of the Camden Little League Booster Club and operated the concession stand at Camden Yards. She also enjoyed gardening.
