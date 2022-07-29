COMMUNITY GEMS: Lewisburg veteran helps other vets in the community

www.dayton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique ParksTravel Maven
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: School supplies, food items needed
School supplies for needy children in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties are being collected by the folks at “With God’s Grace.” The organization is also always in need of basic food items for its free pantries. The goal is to fill 500 backpacks with items the youngsters...
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Dayton Convention Center adapting $31M renovation due to inflation
“The team will press on and make smart decisions while watching market conditions,” said Pam Plageman, executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, which owns the property. “The project is vital to the downtown core and is well past due for these necessary upgrades to stay competitive.”
Lima News
Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans
With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
dayton.com
CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight today
CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show organizers are confident this weekend will represent a return to the traditional air show of prior years, a distinct step away from the pandemic cancellation of 2020 and last year’s hurriedly organized event. Weather looks good. Gates at the two-day air show open at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8
Jump down to the nomination tool or view more information about the contest below. The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
Sidney Daily News
Continental Express passes the torch to the next generation
SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc., a 2022 Best Fleets to Drive For finalist, recently announced leadership changes at their corporate terminal. The promotions of Kiera Sullivan to vice president and Jake Albers to general manager come off a year of fast-paced growth and plans for future operations. Russ Gottemoeller,...
dayton.com
New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography
Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
dayton.com
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Dayton’s history in flight: Inventions and milestones go well beyond the Wright brothers
Whether you’re from Dayton or not, we all know about the Wright brothers. But not even Orville and Wilbur could have imagined the many feats of greatness spurred by the invention of flight, especially that were done in Dayton. In celebration of the Dayton Air Show this weekend (get...
Memorial walk for Deputy Yates to take place
The walk will take place on Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. beginning in front of the Sheriff's Office Command Post. The route will be led by a deputy and go to the track where a moment of silence will be observed.
Sidney Daily News
Russia class of 1957
OSGOOD — The Russia High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion July 13 at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood. There were 23 members of the class when they graduated. Twelve of the surviving members attended the reunion. Attending were Augie Cordonnier, Ray Guillozet, Lucy (Sonderman) Fullenkamp, Carolyn (Monnin) Mescher, JoAnn (Cordonnier) Covelli, Phyllis (Barga) Eichelberger, Guy Monnin, Connie (Monnier) Hoehne, Rita (Gephrey) Ehlers, Leola (Meyer) Hoying, Dave York and Ed Borchers. John Cordonnier anad Ruth (Schwartz) Neargarder were unable to attend.
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
wtae.com
This Month in History: Train carrying phosphorus derails in Ohio in 1986
MIAMISBURG, Ohio — On July 8, 1986, 15 cars of a 44-car train derailed near Miamisburg, Ohio. Some of the cars on the train were carrying phosphorus, which can ignite and release poisonous gas when exposed to air. Officials ordered thousands of Miamisburg residents to evacuate their homes because...
Clark County to begin final goodbyes to deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD — Family, friends, and the community will start to say their final goodbyes Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. His visitation begins Sunday afternoon at...
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force veteran turns card game idea into small family business
What started as a family card game experiment on Christmas Day in 2011 has turned into a small family business for a local Air Force veteran. Beavercreek resident Wayne Mathieu is the creator of Synco, which he describes as a family-friendly card game for all ages. Players are given a...
Comments / 0