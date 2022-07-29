Weekend outlook: hotter and drier weather on the way

www.mypanhandle.com
What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Another summer weekend will include a few activities for visitors and residents to enjoy in the Panama City Beach area. Grand Slam World Series #4 When: July 29 – July 30 Where: Publix Sports Park Bella Dorian Concert When: July 29, 10:00 p.m. Where: Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Comedy, Magic, & […]
PCPD to host annual National Night Out event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders. The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College. There will be free […]
On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.
- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for July 31–August 6
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue...
Market at St. Andrews celebrates Christmas early
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer heat didn’t deter folks from getting into the holiday spirit early. The Market at St. Andrews held its “Christmas in July” event Saturday. Management for the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market recently approved of the idea. Locals enjoyed festive ribbons,...
Water is in their Blood
At Miller Marine in Southport, some dreams materialize while others languish on boat stands. Vessels are built and launched — or pulled, rehabbed and returned to the water — provided the money is there. Because, it is true, boats can be holes that you pour savings into. At...
Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach holds a number of beach cleanups throughout the summer months. Cleanups are every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from these cleanups benefit local charities. The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was this week’s nonprofit....
Three vessels collide off Apalachicola coast
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (The Apalachicola Times) — One man was injured, and a fishing vessel sank, in an early morning collision between three vessels off the coast of Apalachicola. According to a report from Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the office received a report of three vessels colliding at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday. One of the boats, […]
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Overnight lane closure on Racetrack Road for sewer line upgrades
Crews from Okaloosa County Water and Sewer are working to upgrade an aging clay gravity sewer line on Racetrack Road from Don Drive to Beach Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, overnight westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. The work will take place Mondays through Thursdays, for the next two weeks between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
This Weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Here Comes the Sun exhibit. The summer show at the Joe Center for...
Fishing Explorations in Walton County
People are drawn to water. Maybe it’s the fact that about 60% of the human body is water. Or maybe they are just looking for a break from dry land. Regardless, when it comes to getting out for some fishing, Walton County’s incredible array of waterways and 26 miles of shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico offer countless ways to soak in that experience.
Jeep association hosts school supply drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon. B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the...
30A’S Highest Income Producing Property Hits The Market At $18.99MM
113-A Sandy Shores Court in Seacrest, FL is 30A’s highest income producing property YTD with over $1MM in rental revenue and is listed for sale at $18.99MM by Corcoran Reverie. Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, brings 113-A Sandy Shores Court...
Hathaway Bridge blocked after vehicle rolls over
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — East bound lanes on the Hathaway Bridge are blocked after an accident occurred this evening. The far left lane is the only lane open for traffic. There was one person in the vehicle and they do not appear to have severe injuries, said Panama City Police Department.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
