Quad-City grad serves in Navy as part of warfare exercises

KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
ourquadcities.com
Nurse earns scholarship from hospital education, research foundation
Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). She is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the...
ourquadcities.com
New scholarship established for QC runners and volunteers
In partnership with the Bix 7 race, a new scholarship was announced Friday in memory of Rick McGrath, a former runner and assistant race director for Bix 7. His wife Laurie established an annual scholarship for the Quad Cities running community and honored its first four recipients on Friday at Davenport’s Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Mayor Thoms stresses importance of community to stop gun violence
Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. We ran out of time on “4 the Record” to bring you all of the conversation. This segment stays focused on gun violence, and specifically prevention from a law-enforcement perspective.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Aaron Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Officials have announced that Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
ourquadcities.com
Eldridge Night Out
Eldridge Deputy Chief Andrew Lelig and Officer Garrett Jahns joined us to highlight an event meant to bring their community closer together and stand up against crime. For more information visit facebook.com/EldridgePD.
syncopatedtimes.com
Iowa Bandleader Kenny Paulsen has died
Davenport Iowa based bandleader Kenneth R. “Kenny” Paulsen passed away on July 10th, he was 82. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the Davenport Police Department and serving two terms as Scott County Sherriff. He also owned a pup that over the years went by several names, most recently the Firehouse Bar and Grill. In 1966 he started a polka band with his father, Arnold, called Paulsen’s Dutchmen.
ourquadcities.com
Parisian-inspired sculptures restored, relocated in Davenport
Just in time for the Bix 7 and tonight’s free jazz festival in Lindsay Park, a new Instagrammable, selfie-worthy spot has emerged in Davenport, and it’s gorgeous. In Lower Lindsay Park, Village of East Davenport (south of River Drive and east of Mound Street), the collection of “Sunday in the Park” sculptures has a new home, relocated from Credit Island in west Davenport. The colorful fiberglass sculptures are based on figures from the Georges Seurat masterpiece painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte” (1884-86), which hangs in the Art Institute of Chicago.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
977wmoi.com
22nd Annual Galesburg Balloon Race This Weekend
The 22nd Annual Balloon Race is taking place this weekend in Galesburg at Lake Storey. Craft vendors, food, games, and more can all be enjoyed at the family fun event. Vice President Jackie Saul shares when spectators can enjoy balloon launches and the night glows:. “The flights that are expected...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police chief’s call for guns off the streets not easy to do
We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. One of the problems the police chief indicated Tuesday is that stolen guns are being used in crimes, and that it is a priority to get guns off the streets. “(We’ll) continue to let people know: Lock your cars up. Believe...
ourquadcities.com
Polling place moves in Clinton
Voters in Clinton Ward 1, Precinct 1 will now vote at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 8th Ave. S., Clinton, a news release says. Voters in that precinct previously voted at the First United Methodist Church on 3rd Street. Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric...
KWQC
Missing Clinton child has been found
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old Clinton boy who was reported missing Friday has been located, Clinton County Communications confirmed Saturday morning. Earlier Saturday, Clinton County Communications said in a Facebook post that Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Beautiful day for a Bix; Tiernan wins
Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport. Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games. “The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,”...
ourquadcities.com
Photos: Truck-eating bridges in QC
In 1971, a local newspaper ran a special report on the “truck-eating viaduct” on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. “Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?” the Quad-City Times article asked. It’s 2022 now and there are flashing lights and...
ourquadcities.com
Q-C projects earn new Illinois tourism grants
A few Quad-Cities area projects have won new funding from the state of Illinois Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program. It launched in August 2021 and grants are awarded on a quarterly basis, to help organizations fund efforts intended to spur tourism. As part of this, $10 million in first-round...
