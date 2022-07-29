Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

www.sfgate.com
Pentagon official warns that China is acquiring new weapons five times faster than US
A top Air Force official is warning that China is now getting its hands on new military equipment "five to six times" faster than the U.S., a report says. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt made the remark during a speech in San Diego in June, according to The Drive.
Business Insider
Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke
The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
US Navy punishes more than 20 sailors over fire that destroyed warship
The US Navy punished more than 20 sailors for the four-day fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious warship sat at port in San Diego in July 2020, the Navy announced Friday.
Crack team of Royal Marine commandos storm Iranian ships to seize surface-to-air missiles in daring high seas raids
ROYAL Marine commandos seized missiles from Iran in a series of daring High Seas raids. Crack boarding teams stormed a pair of Iranian vessels carrying surface to air missiles and engines for cruise missiles with a range of 600 miles. The Navy said the record seizures was “the first time...
U.S. sailor, 22, dies aboard California-docked aircraft carrier
A sailor died over the weekend onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California, the U.S. Navy said. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said.
Business Insider
China has big plans for its aircraft carriers, but its flattops are still no match for the US's carrier fleet
The launch of China's new aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has caused a stir in the US. The concerns revealed in that response may be more psychological than military. While the carrier is an advancement, the ship and the fleet it joins are a far cry from those of the US.
US Senate expected to confirm Marines' first Black four-star general
After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there
A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
MilitaryTimes
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
The Time A Navy Sub Hunter Found A Lost B-58 Hustler In Great Salt Lake
DoDThe tragic loss of a B-58 Hustler bomber over Utah resulted in the Air Force calling on the Navy for help.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA
A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CNET
The US Air Force at 75: From Early Jets to Stealth Aircraft
The wild blue yonder -- it's been the domain of the US Air Force for 75 years. In 1947, the USAF became an independent military branch, breaking away from the US Army at the dawn of jet planes and the atomic age. There are actually two dates from that year...
nationalinterest.org
New Naval Aircraft Quickly Becomes Vital Asset to American Sailors
The U.S. Navy constructed the CMV-22B aircraft, based on the Marine Corps’ tiltrotor aircraft, which has quickly become a crucial asset to carrier operations of extreme distances. The United States Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a variation of the Marine Corps’ pioneering tiltrotor aircraft, is swiftly becoming a vital asset for...
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Navy Times
Remains of World War 2 Marine to be buried in Nashville
Remains of a U.S. Marine who was wounded on the Pacific Ocean island of Saipan during World War II have been identified and he will be buried in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, officials said. Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, is scheduled to be buried Aug. 6...
Alleged Russian spies reportedly used ‘dead doubles’ to live in Hawaii for years
FBI records show that this morbid tactic has been used by Russian spies in the past.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Uvalde Students Needed JR-15s for Defense
The JR-15, which was introduced earlier this year, is a small semi-automatic assault weapon modeled after the larger AR-15 and marketed to children.
Marine Corps Cpl. Brown accounted for from World War II
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. Jack S. Brown, 22, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, killed during World War II, was accounted for May 11, 2022. In July 1944, Brown was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division,...
Huge Armada Of Allied Ships Gather For U.S. Navy’s RIMPAC Photo Op (Updated)
In the home stretch of this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, 37 ships from allied navies put on quite the display of naval power.
