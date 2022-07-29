www.sfgate.com
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality.
Motley Fool
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend.
2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two dividend-paying pharmaceutical titans ought to keep crushing the broader markets for the foreseeable future.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
These supercharged growth stocks can make investors rich over the long haul.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price.
etfdailynews.com
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.
3 Top Innovative Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022
By leaning into sustainability, these three companies are laying the groundwork for a bright future.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Dividend Opportunity in the Current Earnings Season
Verizon stock plunged by over 7% the day after announcing Q2 earnings. Verizon can afford to not only pay that dividend but also continue its streak of annual payout hikes.
tipranks.com
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings
ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper KDP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $414.00 million from the same period last year.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2022
Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 11.30% at $0.22. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 5.73% at $0.24. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.24% at $0.33. Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 25.00% at $0.75. GH Research GHRS shares closed down 7.62% at $11.16. Field Trip Health FTRP shares...
