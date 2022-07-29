A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO