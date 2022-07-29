www.sfgate.com
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings
ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
Spok Holdings (SPOK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPOK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
Recap: Exxon Mobil Q2 Earnings
Exxon Mobil XOM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exxon Mobil beat estimated earnings by 10.7%, reporting an EPS of $4.14 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $47.94 billion from the same...
Barnes Shares Slide Post Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut
Barnes Group Inc. B reported that second-quarter FY22 sales were flat year-over-year at $321.27 million, +5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $329.1 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.56 compared to $0.45 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.48. The company reported an operating loss of $(28.19) million,...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
DexCom Shares Slip As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tightens FY22 Outlook
DexCom Inc's DXCM reported second-quarter revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $696.2 million,+16% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $698.55 million. U.S. revenue growth of 11% Y/Y and international revenue growth of 39% Y/Y. Volume growth and strong new customer additions continue to be the primary driver of revenue...
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
via.news
Tennant And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC), MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE), Royce Value Trust (RVT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Nestle raises growth outlook, eyes consumer reaction to price hikes
ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) warned on Thursday that price hikes could eventually weigh on sales volumes for the maker of Cheerios cereals, Kit Kat bars and Nescafe as it raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8% and trimmed its margin guidance.
itechpost.com
Ford Reports Better Than Expected Second-Quarter Net Income
On Wednesday, Ford Motor Company revealed second-quarter net profits that were higher than expected. Sales of SUVs and crossovers bearing the Ford brand increased by 8% year over year in the second quarter, driving a 1.8% increase in Ford's U.S. sales compared to the same period last year. Despite persistent supply chain issues, the manufacturer was able to produce more models for its U.S. dealers than it did a year ago, according to the report by CNET.
Pfizer’s Comirnaty, Paxlovid push Q2 sales to new heights
Sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in the second quarter propelled the pharmaceutical giant to the largest quarterly sales in its history. The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in $8.85 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $8.12 billion as company revenue totaled $27.74 billion. Pfizer said...
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat
Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
InvestorPlace
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
