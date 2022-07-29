Eric Trump's Golf Bag Drops Major Hint of 2024 Presidential Run

Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO