ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Local Southeast Elite youth 11U baseball team wins Youth World Series

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

Javi Marichal started the Southeast Elite travel baseball team four years ago.

Marichal's group captured six tournament championships over the years, including a New England AAU 11U Super championship .

You can add another accolade to that list.

The Southeast Elite 11U team recently went undefeated in six games to capture a Youth World Series title in Kentucky .

"Winning a national tournament has been a goal of our program since Day 1," Marichal said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKKG3_0gxOAA6s00

The team consists of players from Somerset, Swansea, Dighton, Rehoboth, Attleboro, Seekonk, and Riverside, Rhode Island.

Heavy hitters, cannons on the hill : Meet The Herald News' baseball all-star teams

The Kentucky national tournament was an impressive showing by the locals, considering they beat teams from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia.

Marichal said beating Virginia was the highlight of the trip.

"They have a big program, which has over 200 MLB alumnus who have gone through that program and over 1,500 scholarships," he said. "That was the exciting part. I'm super proud of the way the [kids] competed and the way they played."

Marichal, whose uncle is MLB Hall of Famer Juan Marichal , said his main goal for beginning the program was to provide an affordable place and give these kids a baseball experience they'll remember forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toVt7_0gxOAA6s00

"I played baseball growing up, and I know it doesn't last forever," Marichal said. "Some kids are not making their middle or the high school teams. My thinking is while it lasts, I'm going to make it enjoyable for these kids."

Marichal, 43, said his team prepares for tournaments in December.

"We can compete with the best of them around here," he said. "These are small-town kids that really play hard and together. My whole team is coming back for next season."

Cameron Audet: Swansea, Somerset communities mourn the loss of Case football player

Marichal credits his coaching staff for playing a huge role in the kid’s development. He also thanked the parents for their trust in guiding their kids when they're with him.

"This is all about developing so when they go to middle school or high school, they can play against the best of those kids," he said. "I give them an opportunity to face hard things now. They learn now. I don't want for them to learn this at 18."

Marichal, who grew up in Lynn, began the program to give kids enjoyment playing the game of baseball. In just four short years, he's accomplished that and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgjYc_0gxOAA6s00

"These kids have built bonds between them that I can't even explain," he said. "It is always a lot of fun."

Members of the Youth World Series champions are Logan Solas, Nolan Marichal, Bryce Bouchard, Martin Camara, Adam Larue, Boden Cambridge, Matthew Carlson, Benjamin Lopes, Arthur Holmes, Thomas Coughlin and Jacob Sousa.

Besides Marichal, coaches include Adam Larue, Matt Bouchard, Nate Camara, Artie Holmes and TJ Coughlin.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Local Southeast Elite youth 11U baseball team wins Youth World Series

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Cumberland wins Little League state title

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night. Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ocscanner.news

BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS

Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series#Mlb#Indiana#Journalism#Baseball#Sports#Local Southeast Elite#New England Aau#The Southeast Elite
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
MENDON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”

Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
frmedia.org

Events at Heritage State Park August 2022

Here is a list of events taking place at Fall River Heritage State Park in August. THE FERREIRA-MENDES PORTUGUESE- AMERICAN ARCHIVES RECEPTION: JOE RAPOSO DAY 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm, in the Visitor Center Fall River recognizes a hometown genius: Joe Raposo! Join the Ferreira-Mendes Portuguese-American Archives at UMass Dartmouth and the City of Fall River in celebrating Portuguese immigration and the wonderful life and magical world of Portuguese-American composer Joe Raposo and his Muppet friends. See a screening of a rare tribute film to Raposo. View the exhibits. Refreshments will be served. In the Visitor Center. Festivities start at 4:00 pm. Free. For further information contact: portuguesestudiesctr@umassd.edu.
FALL RIVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday

This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
whdh.com

RI restaurant wows customers with robot server

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
WARWICK, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy