Hands-On History: Back to School Quill Writing and Ink Making

Back to School in the 1800s! Come try your hand at writing with a quill and learn how to make ink out of black walnuts at Mordecai Historic Park. This program is free and no registration is required. It will take place outside next to the garden (In case of rain, the program will be moved inside to the Mordecai Visitor Center Classroom).

When: Friday, August 26, 1 - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All ages

Please call 919-996-4364 for questions or more information.