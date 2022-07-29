Storm Lake Selected as Equity and Inclusion Award Winner

stormlakeradio.com
stormlakeradio.com
Doris Sievers, 99, of Madrid, Iowa, formerly Storm Lake
Doris Sievers, age 99, of Madrid, Iowa, formerly Storm Lake, Iowa died on July 25, 2022 at the Madrid Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial...
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
stormlakeradio.com
Dorothy Roder, 83, of Alta
Private family services for Dorothy M. Roder, age 83, of Alta, Iowa will be held at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of arrangements.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
stormlakeradio.com
Street Closure Planned for Storm Lake Water Main Replacement
A portion of 4th Street in Storm Lake will be closed sporadically the next three weeks due to a water main replacement. Work is expected to begin this coming Monday, August 1st in the area of 4th Street and Expansion Boulevard, continuing to the 4th Street and Vilas Road intersection.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
kyoutv.com
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
nwestiowa.com
Hello my name is Matthew West
Matthew West is coming to West Okoboji. This year’s Okoboji Bible Conference will take place from July 30-Aug. 5. The seven-day event will feature a number of concerts, small group sessions, kids and youth activities and main stage speakers. The first weekend will kick off with a slate of...
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
Sheriff: Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line near Ute, pilot dead
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
kicdam.com
Vehicle Rollover On One-Way Road Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — On July 24 just before 10 pm the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southbound NW Blvd between Sheldon and Ashton. According to the report 21 year old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road. Chavez made a U-Turn and parked on the shoulder in the correct direction after she was reportedly signaled by several drivers. Chavez then attempted a left turn across both lanes in front of 52 year old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center, causing Vogel’s vehicle to roll six times before coming to a rest on the roof.
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Milford homicide case ordered to get psychiatric evaluation
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has halted proceedings in a Dickinson County murder case after granting a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect. District Judge Carl Petersen on Thursday ordered Christian Goyne-Yarns to be transported from the Dickinson County Jail to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Oakdale so doctors can determine his mental competency to stand trial for the Feb. 3 fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man recorded himself punching a toddler in the stomach several times
CALLENDER, Iowa — A Callender man already facing sex abuse allegations is now accused of hurting a child. Police in Webster County say they found two videos on Joseph Hill's phone showing him punching a toddler in the stomach. In one of the videos, Hill is seen striking the...
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone...
Sioux City Journal
"Please don't shoot him, don't kill him": Sioux City victim's fiancee testifies she watched as shooter pulled trigger
SIOUX CITY — Having heard a gunshot, Jessica Goodman pleaded for Martez Harrison's life as she turned and saw Dwight Evans holding a revolver near her. "I said please don't shoot him, don't kill him," Goodman said, recalling the scene as Harrison and Lawrence Canady grappled on the ground in the middle of the street outside a Sioux City bar.
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads To Milford Man Facing Multiple Drug Related Charges
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Milford man is facing a number of drug related charges after police executed a search warrant at an apartment building earlier this week. The Milford Police Department says the search was executed on Monday after an investigation led to Enoch Durant allegedly being found to be in possession of LSD, prescription, marijuana and other controlled substances.
