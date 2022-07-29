Jamie Devitt: Carlisle United re-sign midfielder on one-year deal

www.bbc.co.uk
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Manchester United have made a new staff signing by recruiting a former Ajax player to coach alongside Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Angharad James: Wales midfielder joins Tottenham Hotspur
Wales international Angharad James has joined Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal. James left United States National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride by "mutual consent". The 28-year-old has signed with Spurs until 2024, with the option of a further year. "She is a very experienced...
BBC
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
BBC
Arsenal: Nuno Tavares loaned to Marseille for upcoming season
Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners. Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in...
SB Nation
Chicago Fire head coach confirms Gabriel Slonina deal ‘very close’ with Chelsea
On Saturday night, Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina kept a clean sheet in the Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw against Atlanta United, his eighth on the season in 19 appearances, good for third most in MLS this season. Considering that the Fire are the second lowest scoring team in the league, those clean sheets have been a massive part in them remaining in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
BBC
Bryce Hosannah: Defender signs new two-year Wrexham contract
Wrexham defender Bryce Hosannah has extended his contract with the National League club. Hosannah, 23, who joined the Dragons from Leeds United in August 2021, has signed a deal until 2024. The 23-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for Phil Parkinson's side last season. "He's a player with a...
BBC
Rochdale 1-2 Crewe Alexandra: Away fan requires treatment after flare let off
A Crewe fan required "urgent medical attention" for breathing difficulties after a flare was let off in the away end at Rochdale on Saturday. Crewe resisted a second-half fightback from home side Rochdale to earn a 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena in League Two. But following the match...
BBC
'We are ready for the season'
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on. United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side. Reflecting on his first game...
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says club sustainable after record player sales income
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels sadness at the recent exit of three star players but insists the club's record transfer income this summer proves they are sustainable. City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £45m and £30m. Raheem Sterling also departed for Chelsea for...
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
