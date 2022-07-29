ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Opinion: Cutting funds for rural telecommunications takes away Texans’ lifeline

By Michael Taylor
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 2 days ago

In the '90s, our family chose to buy property along the southern border of Brewster County in remote West Texas. The rough terrain includes deep canyons, which are home to all kinds of predators. It is somewhat common to come across venomous snakes, scorpions and poisonous species of plants. As the local saying goes, "If it's not going to bite you, it's going to stick you." Recently, a bear has been visiting our property in search of food and water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ISHN_0gxO8atb00

As if the risks in the large, isolated country were not significant enough, there has been an increase in the number of drug mules carrying large quantities of narcotics across the border, who use the ravines to conceal their illegal operations. Recently, my family caught eleven drug mules on our property. We had to ask them to drop their load and sit on it while we used our satellite phone to call the Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol.

Over the years, we have lived with these threats knowing our satellite phone service would allow us to contact authorities should we need emergency medical attention or to report illegal activity along the border.

Brewster County has 7,580 miles of highway with no cell phone service whatsoever and much of the roads are what would be considered “less-traveled.” Our home is about 75 miles from reliable cell phone service. The only way to report car trouble, crashes or intoxicated drivers are by satellite phone. If you ask anyone in the region who owns a satellite phone, they will all tell you it's their lifeline.

Right now, there are no non-satellite telecommunication providers servicing our very rural area. Losing affordable access to communication could quite literally cost us our lives.

When the State of Texas Public Utility Commission cut funding for rural telecommunications providers by 85 percent, it made it financially impossible for our satellite service provider, Dial Tone Services, to continue operating in rural Texas. Other satellite telecommunication providers cost about five times more than DTS. Many of the residents in Brewster County live on a fixed income and are already struggling with increases in gas and food prices caused by inflation. We cannot afford to pay an additional $100 per line per month and should not be forced to choose between gas, medication or access to emergency communications.

Texas law requires every resident to have access to a phone connection. Unless that connection is affordable, the access law is useless. Gov. Greg Abbott needs to tell his appointees at the PUC to take emergency action to reinstate state funding for rural communication providers to prevent the devastating impacts this will have on rural Texans before it's too late. If they don't, they will be responsible for the lives lost due to the lack of emergency communications.

Please, Texas, don't remove our vital lifeline.

Michael Taylor is Brewster County property owner and current satellite phone customer.

Comments / 1

Related
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
County
Brewster County, TX
Ash Jurberg

Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."

Two Images from WikiCommons images combined by the author. "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke. Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Ash Jurberg

The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)

“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Rural Area#Telecommunications#Texans#West Texas
100.7 KOOL FM

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NeighborWho

Things to Know About Living in Texas

Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Southside Matt

New law to give Texas homeowners more control over their property

Having become popular in the 1960s, homeowners’ associations (HOAs) are reported to have been developed to keep certain elements out of suburban neighborhoods. Business Insider claims that these groups were created to prohibit or at least limit black residents from moving into certain neighborhoods. While coming from racist roots, the idea of HOAs has continued, and actually expanded, through the years. It is virtually impossible to locate a suburban neighborhood in a major metropolitan area that is not subject to an HOA.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Economy
KVIA

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on history

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz decided to get in on a chance to win with the Good Morning El Paso team. "I have $20, and here at ABC-7, we're trying to see if we can turn this 20 into a billion," said Harasimowicz. A life-long player says he...
EL PASO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy