Friday Midday Forecast: Chances of rain return area-wide Friday
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.
