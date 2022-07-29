Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident this past weekend, had a successful surgery Friday. His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted on Facebook that her son is out of surgery. She said doctors were able to close a good amount of his upper right thigh wounds and some more deep cuts throughout his legs. However, she says his right calf is still too swollen to make any closures right now.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO