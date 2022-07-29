Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy

www.witn.com
WITN
Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother dog and her puppies have been rescued from a backyard breeder, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s Animal Protective Services says its team shut down a backyard breeder Wednesday. “Despite being tied to a tree and having her...
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WITN
Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand. Screaming With...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Lane Blu to open farm to table restaurant
Lane Blu’s third installment of their brand, Blu Farm to Table restaurant, is anticipated to open soon on East Main Street in downtown Washington. The restaurant resides in the same blue building that is home to Lane Blu’s home decor and kitchen essentials shop and their clothing store, Blu Boutique.
WITN
‘Tears coming down my eyes’: White coat ceremony held at ECU Brody School of Medicine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine held its annual white coat ceremony for the class of 2026 Friday. A total of 86 students were presented with their white coats to begin their medical school journey. Each and every one of them is a North...
WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 90s lock back in this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a stormy Sunday, our forecast will trend hotter and drier as we start the work week. Morning lows will hold in the mid 70s, keeping the humidity intact, while afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s. The combination of the heat and humidity will create a feels like temperature between 99° to 104°, not only Monday but the whole week. Heat generated storms will be isolated Monday afternoon and evening, primarily from highway 264 northward.
WITN
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Byrd has been a household name to know in our state over the past few years. The Laurinburg native spent his high school days at Scotland High School, where he became one of the state’s brightest stars. From breaking records to being recognized as...
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
WITN
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
WITN
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd’s mother shares update on his recovery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident this past weekend, had a successful surgery Friday. His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted on Facebook that her son is out of surgery. She said doctors were able to close a good amount of his upper right thigh wounds and some more deep cuts throughout his legs. However, she says his right calf is still too swollen to make any closures right now.
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
WITN
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night. After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officers also...
WITN
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “Free James Richardson” was one of many chants heard outside of the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday. In 2009, Andrew Kirby and Landon Blackley were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside of a Greenville bar called The Other Place. Richardson, who...
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Wet weather sticks around today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The wind shift of today followed by increasing clouds and rain chances will keep our temperatures trending lower this afternoon. The mid 80s later today will be a welcome change for many. Humidity will stay elevated so there will be little relief in that regard. Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph (nothing out of the ordinary), however gusts around developing thunderstorms will be much stronger (30-40 mph gusts expected).
WITN
Brody School of Medicine welcomes new medical students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Brody School of Medicine will welcome a new class of students Friday. The school’s white coat ceremony will take place at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center at 10:30 a.m. The 86 incoming students will be presented with their white coats and recite the medical...
WRAL
Deputies respond to reported shooting at Nash County business
Nashville, N.C. — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Nash County business. The shooting was reported before 1 a.m. at Trip City Lounge, a business at 4609 Red Road in Nashville, N.C. A woman who lives nearby said she called 911 around 12:30 a.m. when she heard...
WITN
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was arrested after a probable cause search produced stolen and altered guns and drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Officers from the housing unit and selective enforcement unit with Goldsboro police came across a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive on Saturday afternoon.
