Drone video: Fire destroys beachside home near New Smyrna Beach

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And Crime
There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.Evie M.Sanford, FL
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
First Coast News
Police: USF anthropologists recover skeleton from Palm Coast construction site to be identified
PALM COAST, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Police have announced that the excavation of human remains found under a construction site in Palm Coast on July 19 has come to an end. Crews including the renowned University of South Florida...
click orlando
Person standing in Poinciana on-ramp dead after multiple vehicle strikes, troopers say
POINCIANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal crash investigation that began early Saturday after a person standing in an Osceola County on-ramp was struck by at least two vehicles, the second of which drove away. The initial crash happened at 5:41 a.m....
Video shows panicked crowd in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said that as the bars and restaurants were closing, a large...
WESH
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.
click orlando
Worker seriously hurt after fall at Orlando construction site, firefighters say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A worker had to be flown to the hospital after falling 15 feet from scaffolding at a construction site, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The worker fell onto the second floor of a building under construction on Nemours Parkway Friday morning. Fire officials said Orlando’s...
click orlando
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
South Florida snorkeler dies after possible boating accident
A 27-year-old has died after suffering a head injury while snorkeling near Stock Island on Monday.
click orlando
Clermont police search for missing 17-year-old girl
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department on Sunday said its officers had begun searching for a missing 17-year-old girl considered a runaway, according to a news release. Heavyn Harleen Kies was last seen at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the Lifestream Youth Center, located at 2120 N. Don...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home
A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
flaglerlive.com
Recovery of 90% of Human Skeleton Ends Toscana Subdivision Dig for Mystery Remains
Two weeks ago workers on a development site at the Toscana subdivision off Old Kings Road unearthed portions of human remains that immediately shut down that part of the development and triggered what may have been the largest dig the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office organized to recover the rest of the find.
WSFA
Caught on camera: Vehicle crashes onto Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A vehicle was caught on camera crashing onto a beach in Florida. A lifeguard moved out of the way just in time, then rushed to help rescue the passengers trapped inside. “I mean it was in a couple feet of hitting my tower,” lifeguard Damien...
Holly Hill police find human remains near homeless camp
HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police are investigating a discovery of human remains. READ: President Biden: ‘I tested positive for COVID again’. Someone found bones and clothing about 100 yards into the woods off of Alabama Avenue near a homeless camp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Knife found in DeBary man’s shoe during courthouse screening, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeBary man was arrested Friday after a deputy found a knife in his shoes during a courthouse security screening in DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Austin Irvine, 26, entered the screening area of the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand Friday morning,...
wpde.com
New video shows car barreling through crowded Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video shows the aftermath of a car crash through the crowded sand in Daytona Beach on Sunday, putting a 5-year-old boy in the hospital. Investigators believe the 28-year-old driver of the car had some sort of medical episode before his car smashed through a toll plaza and onto the beach.
click orlando
Crews battle house fire in South Daytona
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A house fire Thursday morning in South Daytona drew a response from several agencies and left at least one person in need of medical treatment. The fire was reported on Bristol Lane, where South Daytona firefighters and other crews arrived to the home as it emitted smoke and flames through the front door, video obtained by News 6 shows.
Click10.com
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites teen during family lobstering trip to Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
WESH
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
click orlando
Port Orange man dies while snorkeling after possibly being struck by boat in Florida Keys, FWC says
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. News 6 partner WPLG said according to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers...
click orlando
93-year-old driver struck, killed 18-year-old motorcyclist in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Oxford was killed Thursday in Sumter County after a car ran a stop sign and slammed into his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 93-year-old driver of the car was traveling west along Woodridge Road while the...
