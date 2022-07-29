www.houmatimes.com
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
Wait, Is Biden a Better President Than People Thought?
Biden is making a comeback with his breakthrough on climate legislation — but limitations to his leadership still shadow his presidency.
Washington Examiner
Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again
First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC
FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Biden set a bad example with his Covid case
On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
americanmilitarynews.com
New controversial Hunter, Joe Biden voicemail emerges
A 2018 voicemail that first surfaced last week may show Joe Biden calling his son Hunter Biden to talk about a New York Times article discussing Hunter’s business dealings. This revelation comes after now-President Biden repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. The recording was first reported...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should
US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
AOL Corp
Biden's Covid diagnosis throws a wrench in the White House's midterm push
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Covid diagnosis risks upending, at least in the near term, the White House’s midterm strategy, costing him valuable time on the road and potentially raising questions about his age and fitness. For a White House staff struggling to bolster his record-low approval...
Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will
President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
White House adviser weighs in on President Joe Biden's response to inflation
President Joe Biden called the inflation rate "unacceptably high" after it reached its highest rate in four decades in June. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the Biden administration's response to inflation.
Most Americans do not want Biden or Trump in 2024, poll finds
News Nation/Decision Desk HQ poll shows majority of voters believe duo should not run again – but they don’t know who they’d prefer
International Business Times
Biden Again Tests Positive For COVID, Feels 'Quite Well,' White House Says
U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will cancel two planned trips but is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well." Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but then tested negative twice earlier this week, "will isolate at the White House until he tests negative" and is cancelling travel in the coming days to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said Saturday.
