Louisiana State

The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Biden set a bad example with his Covid case

On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

New controversial Hunter, Joe Biden voicemail emerges

A 2018 voicemail that first surfaced last week may show Joe Biden calling his son Hunter Biden to talk about a New York Times article discussing Hunter’s business dealings. This revelation comes after now-President Biden repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. The recording was first reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should

US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will

President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
POTUS
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll

Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Biden Again Tests Positive For COVID, Feels 'Quite Well,' White House Says

U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will cancel two planned trips but is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well." Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but then tested negative twice earlier this week, "will isolate at the White House until he tests negative" and is cancelling travel in the coming days to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE

