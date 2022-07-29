More hot, humid weather to end the workweek

www.wltx.com
Related
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods
More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US
A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Update: NWS Says Tropical Storm Colin Navigates Away from East Coast, Severe Weather Threatens Multiple Areas
Tropical Storm Colin is shifting away from the East Coast of the United States through Sunday, July 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, an imminent severe weather threatens Montana, the Great Plains, and possibly other areas; wherein large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible. Storm Colin...
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Comments / 0