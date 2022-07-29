Weather on cruise control this weekend

www.wkbw.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
WKBW-TV
Fair this evening with a seasonably warm start to the week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of High pressure will continue to deliver some beautiful weather to the region as we round out the final weekend of July. Expect a mainly clear sky and temperatures largely into the low and middle 60s for overnight lows. Monday looks golden. Patchy fog in the morning will diminish fairly early in the morning, otherwise, expect an ample amount of sun, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the lower if not middle 80s for highs. The approach of a cold front in the evening may spark an isolated thunderstorm, but most stay "rain-free".
WKBW-TV
Remainder of the Final Weekend of July Looking Sunny and Warmer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to build into WNY, allowing for skies to clear tonight and deliver more sunshine on Sunday. Humidity will slowly pick up on Sunday, but it should be a beautiful summer day to close out the month of July. It will be slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Explore Buffalo: Waterfront
It was once the dark side of town where truckers went to refuel, grain scoopers grabbed a beer and street racers burned rubber on an empty stretch of highway. Fences kept the curious away from the water and industrial debris littered empty lots. Today, the fences have come down, those lots have become parks and a bike path links the inner and outer harbors. While the occasional lake freighter still makes its way to Buffalo’s harbor, the waterfront is now home to kayakers, paddle boarders, boaters, bikers and hikers – the site of a radical transformation from desolate to destination. Today, Buffalo’s waterfront is best experienced in four distinct locations: Canalside, which is located at the foot of Main Street in downtown; Erie Basin Marina, immediately adjacent to Canalside; the Buffalo River, which twists and turns from downtown through the Old First Ward and Valley neighborhoods; and the Outer Harbor, the massive parcel of greenspace, bike paths and marinas on the Lake Erie shore.
wnypapers.com
Thunder on the Niagara returns to Gratwick Park
The Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association and Hydroplane Racing League of Canada is pleased to announce this year’s boat racing event. Thunder on the Niagara returns to Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, on Aug. 6-7. The major sponsor for the sixth year is Snyder Industries Inc. This year, the race...
WATCH: Glen Park Tavern reveals new wing flavor on Wake Up!
And it all happened on the perfect Buffalo holiday -- National Chicken Wing Day.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
wnynewsnow.com
Allegany State Park Celebrating 101st Anniversary
SALAMANCA – Allegany State Park is celebrating their 101st anniversary on Saturday. Celebrations will take place at Quaker Beach from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Several activities will be on hand, including family kickball, cupcakes for the first 101 attendees, history stories of the camp, kids crafts, and an “ask the naturalist table.”
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
Buffalo Irish Festival, Polish Festival, And More This Weekend
It’s the final weekend of July, and it feels like summer is just flying by! But there are still tons of memories to make, especially this weekend, with everything that is going on in Western New York. For this weekend of July, there are a lot of events planned...
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
Car Carrying Lumber Out Windows is Ridiculous on Abbott Road
Take a look at this car that was driving down Abbott Road by Ridge in Lackawanna recently. The white car is seen driving down Abbott with seven 2x4 pieces of wood sticking out of all of its windows. Maybe the driver didn't know that you can put the seats down...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo-born Issa's makes pita chips like no other in the nation using family recipe and flame baking process
BUFFALO (WKBW) — They are the little chip, with big flavor, that are changing the game in snacking. Issa's Flame Baked Pita Chips is a Buffalo born company that is slowly becoming a national brand. "We are doing things that other pita chips aren't doing with flavors and textures and the process of the product," says Andrew Issa.
buffalorising.com
Lilly Belle Meads’ inaugural Renaissance Street Faire in Celebration of National Mead Day
Everyone loves a good renaissance festival. The problem is, they are few and far between. That’s just one of the reasons that Lilly Belle Meads is hosting the inaugural Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire. The event – a Renaissance themed Street Faire – takes place on National Mead Day, Saturday August 6 from 12pm-10pm.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Macy’s Place Pizzeria – Kenmore
Proudly serving WNY the best pizza and wings for over 10 years. We are committed to making your experience with us the best one, every time. Call in your order or place it online and have it delivered to your home, pick it up, or come dine in!.
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
This Is The New Hottest Band In Western New York?
Western New York has added another set of talented musicians to its ever-growing list of bands. With the Buffalo Irish Festival happening this weekend, it seemed as appropriate of a time as ever to announce their social media debut. One of the musicians posted a call-out about six months ago...
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
More Than 200 New Apartments Are Coming To East Buffalo
The city of Buffalo has had a deficit of affordable housing for many years. That deficit has been even more pronounced over the last few years with COVID-19 and the record inflation that we've had across the country since 2020. However, thanks to a new apartment redevelopment project that is...
WGRZ TV
House fire on Babcock Street
Officials are investigating an afternoon house fire in Buffalo. It happened on Babcock near Seneca Street.
