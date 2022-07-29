ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

4 Scenarios to Navigate Uncertainty and Create a Winning Strategy for Web3

By Doug Randall
Inc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Best Apps for Investing in Crypto

Some call cryptocurrency “digital gold.” In many ways, it’s true. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are both scarce and lucrative, much like physical gold. And for a time, a gold of sorts occurred when crypto hit its popularity peak. Bitcoin has a peak minting (21 million) which has led...
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust

Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

4 negotiation points startup founders must focus on in a down market

As founders bend over backward to get backing, legal due diligence can sometimes go overlooked. Not wading through the fine print could mean ending up with an unfavorable deal early on, which future investors will often try to replicate. This results in a hard-to-break cycle of poor investment terms. Negotiations...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape

What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Big Tech#Web3 Technology#Data Storage#Linus Business#Non Fungible Tokens#Web1
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
coingeek.com

What role will CBDCs and stablecoins play in the future financial systems?

Can stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) co-exist in the future, or will it be either-or? Do blockchain protocols actually matter in terms of the worldwide adoption of digital currencies? And what are some of the concerns related to these technologies? These topics were discussed in the “Banking Unblockchained?” webinar hosted by the Polish Blockchain Association earlier today, featuring Tokenized CEO James Belding and nChain Director of Commercial and Strategy Simit Naik.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Chipotle Looks to the Future with Crypto, AI and Roblox Following Earnings Report

Thanks to inflation, Chipotle’s customers are paying extra for more than just guacamole, but most apparently don't care, as the fast-casual chain said in its earnings report that price hikes helped boost profits in its most recent quarter, which sent the stock surging today. Curt Garner, chief technology officer of Chipotle, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how Chipotle is embracing new technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Roblox — and cryptocurrency. “We do accept crypto through a partnership with Flexa, in our restaurants and our digital channels,” Garner said. It’s a partnership that we're excited about. … We had a lot of customers that were asking for a crypto option as payment within our restaurants, and we're proud to put this partnership together and deliver that.”
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age

Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

Why Your Brilliant Pandemic-Era Subscription Service Needs a Recessionary Makeover

With inflation continuing to break records and whispers of recession spreading, you can expect customers will start cutting all sorts of costs. In economic down cycles, customers tend to forego long car vacations for local outings, they buy off-brand products and they cut premium subscriptions. "Subscription-based services," says Larry Chiagouris,...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?

For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
STOCKS
Inc.com

'Nightmare' Pitch Meetings: One Female Founder's Long Road to Funding Her AI Startup

Growing up in Alaska, Heather Shoemaker always felt like the ability to speak a foreign language was a super power. That drove her to study French and Spanish and earn a bachelor's degree in linguistics. While working as an interpreter and bartender after college, she was driving around Seattle when she heard a report on NPR describing Java programming as the future of technology. She decided on the spot to go back to school and learn a different kind of language: coding.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Launch NFT ETF to Support Blue-Chip NFT Investments

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its NFT ETF Trading Zone on July 29. The new product aims to improve the liquidity of NFT assets and lower the investment threshold of blue-chip NFTs for over 20 million users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005007/en/ KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Launch NFT ETF to Support Blue-Chip NFT Investments (Graphic: Business Wire)
CURRENCIES
24/7 Wall St.

Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More

The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
STOCKS
Business Insider

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week

Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
MARKETS
Inc.com

This Founder Is Breaking Long-Held Gender Stereotypes in the Retail Industry

The sorts of mood boards Matthew Herman makes might include a graffiti-like painting by Cy Twombly, a Polaroid of Dolly Parton, an amethyst geode, and a fire. "I'll weave together a lot of things that don't seem to have any relationships to each other, but when they're in a collage together, it starts to kind of like be provocative and poke holes in expectations," says Herman, a veteran of the L.A. fashion industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tech Times

Here Are The Top 5 Social Crypto Trading Platforms Of 2022

Despite the crypto market being faced with a lot of bearish pressure over the last six odd months, there is enough evidence to suggest that this rapidly evolving space will continue growing at a solid pace in the near-to-mid term. To this point, research studies show that the digital asset market is set to expand and reach a total valuation of approximately $32T by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.4%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy