4 Scenarios to Navigate Uncertainty and Create a Winning Strategy for Web3

www.inc.com
Related
Best Apps for Investing in Crypto
Some call cryptocurrency “digital gold.” In many ways, it’s true. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are both scarce and lucrative, much like physical gold. And for a time, a gold of sorts occurred when crypto hit its popularity peak. Bitcoin has a peak minting (21 million) which has led...
bitcoinist.com
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
TechCrunch
4 negotiation points startup founders must focus on in a down market
As founders bend over backward to get backing, legal due diligence can sometimes go overlooked. Not wading through the fine print could mean ending up with an unfavorable deal early on, which future investors will often try to replicate. This results in a hard-to-break cycle of poor investment terms. Negotiations...
TechCrunch
A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape
What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
dailyhodl.com
Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
inputmag.com
Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
coingeek.com
What role will CBDCs and stablecoins play in the future financial systems?
Can stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) co-exist in the future, or will it be either-or? Do blockchain protocols actually matter in terms of the worldwide adoption of digital currencies? And what are some of the concerns related to these technologies? These topics were discussed in the “Banking Unblockchained?” webinar hosted by the Polish Blockchain Association earlier today, featuring Tokenized CEO James Belding and nChain Director of Commercial and Strategy Simit Naik.
Chipotle Looks to the Future with Crypto, AI and Roblox Following Earnings Report
Thanks to inflation, Chipotle’s customers are paying extra for more than just guacamole, but most apparently don't care, as the fast-casual chain said in its earnings report that price hikes helped boost profits in its most recent quarter, which sent the stock surging today. Curt Garner, chief technology officer of Chipotle, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how Chipotle is embracing new technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Roblox — and cryptocurrency. “We do accept crypto through a partnership with Flexa, in our restaurants and our digital channels,” Garner said. It’s a partnership that we're excited about. … We had a lot of customers that were asking for a crypto option as payment within our restaurants, and we're proud to put this partnership together and deliver that.”
Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age
Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
Inc.com
Why Your Brilliant Pandemic-Era Subscription Service Needs a Recessionary Makeover
With inflation continuing to break records and whispers of recession spreading, you can expect customers will start cutting all sorts of costs. In economic down cycles, customers tend to forego long car vacations for local outings, they buy off-brand products and they cut premium subscriptions. "Subscription-based services," says Larry Chiagouris,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?
For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
Inc.com
'Nightmare' Pitch Meetings: One Female Founder's Long Road to Funding Her AI Startup
Growing up in Alaska, Heather Shoemaker always felt like the ability to speak a foreign language was a super power. That drove her to study French and Spanish and earn a bachelor's degree in linguistics. While working as an interpreter and bartender after college, she was driving around Seattle when she heard a report on NPR describing Java programming as the future of technology. She decided on the spot to go back to school and learn a different kind of language: coding.
KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Launch NFT ETF to Support Blue-Chip NFT Investments
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its NFT ETF Trading Zone on July 29. The new product aims to improve the liquidity of NFT assets and lower the investment threshold of blue-chip NFTs for over 20 million users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005007/en/ KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Launch NFT ETF to Support Blue-Chip NFT Investments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More
The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
Inc.com
This Founder Is Breaking Long-Held Gender Stereotypes in the Retail Industry
The sorts of mood boards Matthew Herman makes might include a graffiti-like painting by Cy Twombly, a Polaroid of Dolly Parton, an amethyst geode, and a fire. "I'll weave together a lot of things that don't seem to have any relationships to each other, but when they're in a collage together, it starts to kind of like be provocative and poke holes in expectations," says Herman, a veteran of the L.A. fashion industry.
Tech Times
Here Are The Top 5 Social Crypto Trading Platforms Of 2022
Despite the crypto market being faced with a lot of bearish pressure over the last six odd months, there is enough evidence to suggest that this rapidly evolving space will continue growing at a solid pace in the near-to-mid term. To this point, research studies show that the digital asset market is set to expand and reach a total valuation of approximately $32T by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.4%.
Comments / 0