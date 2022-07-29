How to make switching between your work PC and personal laptop much easier

www.zdnet.com
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s a highly recommended device if you’re torn between laptop deals and tablet deals. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper but similarly powerful alternative, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s yours for just $949 instead of its original price of $2,879, for savings of $1,930. Price cuts like this usually don’t last long, so if you want to buy this Surface Pro alternative at 67% off, you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This great back-to-school Chromebook is 40% off at Lenovo
Depending on what type of student you are, this is either your favorite or least favorite time of year. Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that everyone is heading back to school, and you are going to need the right tools to get all of your school work done. That’s why we’re on top of all of the Chromebook deals and laptop deals that are happening right now, and today Lenovo is offering one that is definitely worth checking out. The 15-inch Lenovo 3i Chromebook is on sale today for 40%, saving you $140 off the original price of $350, meaning you can bring one home for yourself or for the student in you life for only $210.
Digital Trends
AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free
AMD gave us another reason to choose Team Red over Nvidia’s Team Green with a powerful driver update earlier today. The Adrenaline 22.7.1 driver update gives AMD Radeon GPUs a whopping 92% performance boost, along with some quality-of-life improvements. The news was dropped without warning by AMD in a...
The Windows Club
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix a Cursor When It Moves On Its Own in Windows 11
Windows users occasionally run into issues with their mouse. One common problem is when their cursor wanders on the screen without moving the mouse a little. It is often simply a speck of dust on the table or a loose mouse connection, but sometimes the issue lies in the operating system.
Supermarket chain under fire over its use of ‘Orwellian’ facial recognition technology and ‘secret watch-lists’ to cut crime
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A British supermarket chain is facing a legal challenge over its use of “Orwellian” facial recognition technology and "secret watch-lists" to cut crime in its stores. The Southern...
ZDNet
How to use virtual desktops in ChromeOS to optimize your workflow
ChromeOS has evolved to the point where Chromebooks have become far more than just an operating system to host a web browser. With recent iterations of ChromeOS, the platform has become just as usable, flexible, and productive as other operating systems. You can even install Linux apps and Android apps to take advantage of several features found in other OSes.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
technewstoday.com
[Fix] My Laptop is Plugged in But Not Charging
There are various reasons why your laptop battery might not be charging even though it’s plugged in. A faulty power outlet, charger, or dying battery comes to mind first and foremost. However, there are other causes as well that might not be too obvious at a first glance. So,...
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
ZDNet
DeepMind's Perceiver AR: a step toward more AI efficiency
One of the alarming aspects of the incredibly popular deep learning segment of artificial intelligence is the ever-larger size of the programs. Experts in the field say computing tasks are destined to get bigger and biggest because scale matters. Such bigger and bigger programs are resource hogs, and that is...
ZDNet
Here's what the iPhone 14's always-on display will look like: Report
Android phones have had some form of an always-on display for years now. And as we get closer to the time when Apple typically announces new iPhone models, rumors and evidence that the iPhone 14 will have an always-on display are gaining momentum. For those who aren't familiar, an always-on...
ZDNet
The 5 best desktops for graphic design: Top rigs for creatives
There are many attractive laptops now available for creative users, but often only a desktop computer can provide the compute power, screen size, and expandability required for high-end graphics, design, and video work. In recent years, the elegant, all-in-one (AIO) designs of Apple's iMac have proved popular with many creative...
CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
The Verge
How to make the most of your Windows PC’s accessibility features
Windows 11 is the most inclusive version of recent Windows operating systems. It’s much easier to find and operate the accessibility features in this version than in its predecessor, Windows 10. To begin with, the new Accessibility pane found in the menu options in Settings will lead you to...
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
technewstoday.com
How To Upgrade Your Laptop With an SSD?
Installing an SSD even on an age-old computer can improve its performance ten times more than using an HDD. If you are experiencing lag on your HDD-driven system, it is time to upgrade. You just need an SSD compatible with your system, install a functioning OS and replace the HDD....
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
Here's How You Can Use Microsoft Word, Excel, And PowerPoint For Free
Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has long been king of the productivity and workplace apps. Chances are you've used it at some point in your life, and know others who have used it too. According to Microsoft, over 1 billion people have downloaded Microsoft 365 programs on their devices around the world. The app suite, consisting of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook (and other programs), has become a necessity for anyone from employees to students to entrepreneurs who need to write documents, create presentations, and make spreadsheets. To benefit from these features, you or your business will pay yearly subscription fees ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 depending on the package. But, what you may not realize is that you can still use all of these programs without paying a single cent.
Microsoft 365 users have a new reason to choose Edge over Google Chrome
Microsoft is preparing an update for its web browser Edge that will help develop new synergies across its product suite. As per new (opens in new tab) entries (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, users of the productivity suite will soon benefit from the ability to access both their Outlook email inbox and Office documents via a dedicated sidebar within Edge.
