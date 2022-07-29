Busy day: Microsoft just delivered four new Windows previews in one go

www.zdnet.com
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic gain bug fixes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5
The release of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro is just over two weeks away, with Samsung having already scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10. For reference, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, prices of which leaked last week. Incidentally, a retailer may have revealed the European launch prices for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5, presumably the final beta build before Samsung showcases One UI Watch 4.5 with the Galaxy Watch5 series.
The new-look Gmail had landed, with one important addition
Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to all account holders. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to a portion of Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, the transition will take place automatically for those with Google Chat enabled, and can be triggered via the Settings menu by all other users.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Windows 10 update breaks USB printers functionality because of course it did
Windows 10 still has its share of bugs and breaks with each new update, with the latest update released on June 28, 2022, breaking USB printer functionality. According to Microsoft (opens in new tab), there are two main symptoms of this Windows 10 bug: “Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix ‘Copy1’” and “Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print.”
The Windows Club
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
ZDNet
DeepMind's Perceiver AR: a step toward more AI efficiency
One of the alarming aspects of the incredibly popular deep learning segment of artificial intelligence is the ever-larger size of the programs. Experts in the field say computing tasks are destined to get bigger and biggest because scale matters. Such bigger and bigger programs are resource hogs, and that is...
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix a Cursor When It Moves On Its Own in Windows 11
Windows users occasionally run into issues with their mouse. One common problem is when their cursor wanders on the screen without moving the mouse a little. It is often simply a speck of dust on the table or a loose mouse connection, but sometimes the issue lies in the operating system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
CNET
Want to Take a Screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's How
Whether you're downloading Windows 11 (find out how to download Windows 11 for free) or sticking with Windows 10 for a while longer, it's easy to take a screenshot to capture part of or the entirety of your display. Maybe you want to save an online receipt, or maybe you want to capture a particularly noteworthy gaming feat to show your friends. Windows 10 and 11 offer the same built-in tools (Snip & Sketch and Snipping Tool), and several keyboard shortcuts will let you take a screenshot in an instant.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Update Error Code 0x8007054F
Windows Update should work without additional assistance, but sometimes it struggles. Occasionally, you may stumble across the cryptic error code 0x8007054F, which doesn't tell you much about how to fix it. Fortunately, it's very easy to troubleshoot Windows Update's 0x8007054F error. So, let's dive into some fixes. What Causes Windows...
6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks
Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
ZDNet
Here's what the iPhone 14's always-on display will look like: Report
Android phones have had some form of an always-on display for years now. And as we get closer to the time when Apple typically announces new iPhone models, rumors and evidence that the iPhone 14 will have an always-on display are gaining momentum. For those who aren't familiar, an always-on...
knowtechie.com
Can you downgrade Windows 11 to Windows 10?
Microsoft’s latest operating system has been out for a little while now. Windows 11 officially released on October 25, 2021. And aside from some expected bugs here and there, most people have been pretty happy with the upgrade. But Windows 11 isn’t necessarily for everyone. There’s a chance that...
Comments / 0