1 person dead, another injured after a crash west of Fernley (Fernley, NV)

By Susan Klien
 2 days ago
On late Wednesday night, one person died while another suffered injuries following an off-road accident west of Fernley.

As per the initial information, the fatal crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. After searching for several hours, responders found and saved one person at approximately 7:30 a.m. They found the crash scene at around 8:50 a.m. but the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle had succumbed to their injuries after the accident.

Multiple agencies provided assistance at the scene. The identities of the victims have not been revealed. No other details are made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

July 29, 2022

Source: The Fernley Reporter

