180,000 winning tickets sold in NC for last Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials say. Do you have one?

By Joedy McCreary
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 180,000 winning tickets for the last Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Carolina, lottery officials said Thursday.

Because none of them hit the big jackpot, it has swelled past $1 billion for the next drawing Friday night.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials released the breakdown of the tickets worth smaller amounts purchased in the state for the drawing Tuesday.

They said tickets worth $30,000 were bought in Whiteville and Lexington, and another ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Charlotte.

All eyes are on the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded in the game’s 20-year history, and the third-largest lottery U.S. jackpot of all time.

A Powerball jackpot in 2016 topped $1.58 billion, and a Mega Millions drawing two years later reached $1.53 billion.

A winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in North Carolina could collect that amount as an annuity or a lump sum of $648.2 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

