SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for the Second Quarter 2022

freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
'Teladoc Will Become A Premier Enterprise Partner': Why Cathie Wood Is Buying The Dip And Remains Bullish On Teladoc
Virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health TDOC has been a favorite stock pick of Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest. After shares dropped 18% on Thursday from second quarter financial results, Wood defended the pick and bought the dip. What Happened: Shares of Teladoc Health fell Thursday after second quarter results....
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
freightwaves.com
Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T), a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Continental Resources sees four-fold surge in quarterly profit
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) beat second-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices. Continental also said it was still evaluating a take-private offer in June from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, which valued the company at over $25 billion. read more.
Expert Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Barnes Shares Slide Post Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut
Barnes Group Inc. B reported that second-quarter FY22 sales were flat year-over-year at $321.27 million, +5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $329.1 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.56 compared to $0.45 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.48. The company reported an operating loss of $(28.19) million,...
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings
ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Petroleum -- Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks He Should Consider
Buffett is keeping his finger on the buy button for the energy giant. Here are some other names in the sector that he should add.
Earnings Outlook For Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard ATVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Activision Blizzard will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48. Activision Blizzard bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
Ford Reports Better Than Expected Second-Quarter Net Income
On Wednesday, Ford Motor Company revealed second-quarter net profits that were higher than expected. Sales of SUVs and crossovers bearing the Ford brand increased by 8% year over year in the second quarter, driving a 1.8% increase in Ford's U.S. sales compared to the same period last year. Despite persistent supply chain issues, the manufacturer was able to produce more models for its U.S. dealers than it did a year ago, according to the report by CNET.
DexCom Shares Slip As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tightens FY22 Outlook
DexCom Inc's DXCM reported second-quarter revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $696.2 million,+16% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $698.55 million. U.S. revenue growth of 11% Y/Y and international revenue growth of 39% Y/Y. Volume growth and strong new customer additions continue to be the primary driver of revenue...
Spok Holdings (SPOK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPOK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
