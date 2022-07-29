SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for the Second Quarter 2022

On Wednesday, Ford Motor Company revealed second-quarter net profits that were higher than expected. Sales of SUVs and crossovers bearing the Ford brand increased by 8% year over year in the second quarter, driving a 1.8% increase in Ford's U.S. sales compared to the same period last year. Despite persistent supply chain issues, the manufacturer was able to produce more models for its U.S. dealers than it did a year ago, according to the report by CNET.

