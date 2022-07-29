ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Organizations call for accountability after off-duty cop fatally shoots man at DC Wharf

By Ida Domingo, 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago
Patrick Muamba
2d ago

The shooting is justified; that thug had a gun pointed at somebody. The police has to take action to save lives.

W Black men
2d ago

now if it was his lawful right to have his firearm and he was botching a robbery attempt against his person, then he was justified in pointing the weapon. Another case of shoot first ask questions later.

Bob Jones
1d ago

Had a gun and $30k for a watch late in the evening. Just an honest citizen enjoying a walk. Sounds plausible to me. /s

