Public Health

Covid infections on the way down again across the UK

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago
The Guardian

Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
