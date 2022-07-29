Covid infections on the way down again across the UK

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
Covid warning over symptom of new strain that affects sufferers at night
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid could be causing different symptoms - including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant causing concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections around the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding differences...
New Covid variant dubbed ‘Centaurus’ already ‘detected in 10 countries including UK and US’
A NEW Covid variant has arrived in the UK and US - but experts have given little indication of its severity. BA.2.75, nicknamed Centaurus, was first detected and is spreading rapidly in India. It is a relative of Omicon, the original strains of which were shown to be more mild...
Warning of Omicron symptom to watch out for in heatwave as cases rise
A SYMPTOM of the new Covid Omicron variant may go undetected during the scorching hot weather. Temperatures are set to soar for the next week in Britain’s longest heatwave in four years. It will make sleeping uncomfortable, as people wheel out their fans to keep them cool during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?
Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters
The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
Alert over new outbreak of Ebola-like disease that causes 90% of patients to bleed to death
HEALTH officials are racing to contain an Ebola-like disease with 90 per cent mortality. Called the Marburg virus, it causes those struck to bleed to death. The World Health Organization said Ghana has reported two possible cases of the Marburg virus disease. The two patients, who sadly died, had been...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
Popular breakfast foods ‘contain chemicals linked to cancer’, experts warn
POPULAR breakfast foods contain chemicals linked to cancer, experts have warned. While it’s long been known many components of a full English should be eaten in moderation. A fresh warning has been given for cold cut meats. French health authorities said they have confirmed a well-studied link between nitrates...
Comments / 0