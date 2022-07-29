ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Democrats consider holding 2024 convention in Atlanta: ‘The South has something to say’

By Tribune News Service
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 7

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago

Great fresh meat for streets of Atlanta . Should be interesting news coverage !

Reply
6
Kathy Whiten
2d ago

yep the southerners got alot to say for sure..how they where cheated on elections..

Reply
7
Barry Jill Baynes
2d ago

no way, no all-star game no convention

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Atlanta could be the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention if local authorities succeed in their bid. A team of Democratic Party officials were given a tour of State Farm Arena on Thursday, one of several stops the group is making around the city this week, according to news reports. Chicago, Houston and New York City are also vying to host the prestigious event.
ATLANTA, GA
townandtourist.com

17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Harrison
Person
Michael Dukakis
Person
Nikema Williams
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Google debuts new office in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta — Google recently shared a first glimpse of its new midtown Atlanta office, along with updates on its growing commitment to Atlanta and the state. Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway reports from the new Google office in midtown after a tour with the governor. Google announced its $1...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA

I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA. And like me, so many of you did too. More MARTA, the 40-year program funded by a 1/2-penny tax to fund transit in the City of Atlanta, passed in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote. And ever since, Atlanta’s citizens have been paying to implement the plan. More MARTA provides a chance to leverage our existing rail system to achieve last mile and first connectivity for people in all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Democrats#Dnc Chair#New York City#National Democratic Party#State Farm Arena#Southern
CBS 46

Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
TUCKER, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta

The World Cup comes to Downtown Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in four years and federal funding is finally being invested in “The Stitch,” a longtime vision to reconnect the historic city center with Midtown. It’s an exciting and busy time to be in Downtown with these kinds of opportunities, said A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta […] The post Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Brought $6M to College Park

ATL Airport District Hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® for the 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference. Event Generated $6 Million in Economic Impact to College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City. This past spring, the ATL Airport District hosted Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s 69th South Atlantic Regional...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
186K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy