Democrats consider holding 2024 convention in Atlanta: ‘The South has something to say’

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago
Great fresh meat for streets of Atlanta . Should be interesting news coverage !
Reply
6
Kathy Whiten
2d ago
yep the southerners got alot to say for sure..how they where cheated on elections..
Reply
7
Barry Jill Baynes
2d ago
no way, no all-star game no convention
Reply
14
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station's "Pin-Up Girls"-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention?
Atlanta could be the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention if local authorities succeed in their bid. A team of Democratic Party officials were given a tour of State Farm Arena on Thursday, one of several stops the group is making around the city this week, according to news reports. Chicago, Houston and New York City are also vying to host the prestigious event.
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
WABE's Week In Review: The heat effect on Georgians and election races focus on different issues
Republicans in Georgia hope inflation and high gas prices will give them an edge in the November election. Democrats, meanwhile, hope the new six-week abortion ban will energize voters. “You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about,” said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in response...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
CBS 46
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker brought in one of the nation’s most influential political figures in recent memory as part of a major, law enforcement endorsement on Friday. Newt Gingrich, the ex-Georgia congressman who engineered the GOP’s 1994 takeover of the U.S. House, joined...
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Herschel Walker agrees to debate Raphael Warnock -- but with stipulations
ATLANTA — There is a debate over debates in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock has committed to three debates. Walker said Friday he is ready to debate anytime, but he has yet to commit to any. Instead, he offered a different option.
Google debuts new office in Midtown Atlanta
Atlanta — Google recently shared a first glimpse of its new midtown Atlanta office, along with updates on its growing commitment to Atlanta and the state. Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway reports from the new Google office in midtown after a tour with the governor. Google announced its $1...
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
saportareport.com
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA. And like me, so many of you did too. More MARTA, the 40-year program funded by a 1/2-penny tax to fund transit in the City of Atlanta, passed in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote. And ever since, Atlanta’s citizens have been paying to implement the plan. More MARTA provides a chance to leverage our existing rail system to achieve last mile and first connectivity for people in all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods.
New AJC poll shows possible split-ticket dynamic growing in Georgia governor, Senate races
ATLANTA — A new poll from Channel 2′s partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives insight into what Georgia voters are thinking about the governor and U.S. Senate races. The poll shows a split-ticket dynamic growing among potential voters. In the governor’s race, the poll showed Gov. Brian Kemp...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta
The World Cup comes to Downtown Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in four years and federal funding is finally being invested in “The Stitch,” a longtime vision to reconnect the historic city center with Midtown. It’s an exciting and busy time to be in Downtown with these kinds of opportunities, said A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta […] The post Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
cobbcountycourier.com
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
Atlanta Daily World
Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Brought $6M to College Park
ATL Airport District Hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® for the 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference. Event Generated $6 Million in Economic Impact to College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City. This past spring, the ATL Airport District hosted Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s 69th South Atlantic Regional...
